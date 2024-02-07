A MAFS 2024 Couple Swap Is On The Cards After Pap Pics Showed Two Cast Members Smoochin’

We’re 11 Seasons into Married At First Sight and these days, we expect some juicy storylines. So, what better way to bring the SPICE than a cheeky little cheating scandal to bless MAFS 2024? Today the tea gods have gifted us with some evidence that a couple on the show have swapped partners and — get this — it’s not who you’d expect!

According to the sneaky paparazzi at the Daily Mail, the couple ditching their assigned partners are Ellie Dix and Jono McCullough. Although it’s early days on MAFS, Ellie is partnered up with travel agent Ben Walters and they seem to have a bit of chemistry. Whereas Jono was paired with loose unit and soon-to-be-MAFS-icon Lauren Dunn.

Ellie and Ben had ~ vibes ~ when they tied the knot. (Image: Nine)

Anyway, whispers of the couple swap started bubbling when Yahoo! Lifestyle found pictures of Ellie and Jono hanging out at a Christmas work event. Intriguing yet nothing concrete.

However, on Thursday, pics have come out of Ellie and Jono hitting up Sydney’s Tamarama Beach. Not only were they papped holding hands but SMOOOOOOCHING as they walked out of the water.

You can see the pics here and let me just say, they’re too hot to be authentic and not staged. When I get out of the water, I look like Gollum and follow the surf safety rules to never turn my back to the sea!!!!!

Lauren and Jono sure look like a pretty couple — but who knows what lies around the corner? (Image: Nine)

I think the news of a couple swap on MAFS 2024 is pretty exciting. And, I reckon that Jono and Ellie seem like a pretty good match. Only time will tell about whether this happens on-screen or after the show, but regardless, I’m EXCITED.

I can’t wait to see how this rolls out.



