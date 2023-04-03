Over the last couple of weeks, there’s been speculation that two of the most genetically blessed individuals on Married At First Sight 2023, Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James, have started dating. At first, I thought it was wishful thinking or a MAFS-themed fanfic gone rogue. But now, I’ve got to admit, the evidence is starting to stack up.

In a steamy video obtained by The Wash from Saturday night, the two MAFS stars were spotted on the dance floor of a Sydney club radiating the most main character energy I have ever seen.

In the vid, Duncan is shirtless, glistening like an oiled-up prince as he lifts Evelyn up in the centre of the dance floor. He’s carrying her like a firefighter would cradle a damsel in distress while singing along the to a club remix of No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak”.

Meanwhile Evelyn, who looks as glam and gorgeous as always, is clearly having a ball, laughing as Duncan tosses her around like a fkn rag doll.

If my thirsty description isn’t enough for you, you can check out the video HERE.

The romance rumours between Evelyn and Duncan first kicked off back in February when Evelyn hosted a viewing party for a few of the Sydney-based MAFS cast.

Evelyn and Duncan were spotted pouring drinks into each other’s mouths which, according to Yahoo! Lifestyle, means they were probably boning.

But Evelyn was quick to dispel rumours that anything saucy happened between them.

“Everyone from Sydney was invited,” she told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

“Melinda [Willis] and Layton [Mills] were supposed to come but she had to fly back to Brissy, and Ollie [Skelton] was sick that day. I was stuck with the boys which was fine, we just had a few drinks and watched the episode. There’s definitely nothing there,” she said.

As Duncan’s relationship withstill seemed to be going strong on air at the time, there’s no way they would go public. Even if it was true!

But according to So Dramatic!, sparks between Evelyn and Duncan first began when they did the partner swap challenge. And since then, their relationship has been confirmed by none other than Evelyn’s former on-screen husband, Rupert Bugden.

“Rupert has confirmed to a number of cast members that Evelyn and Duncan are now dating,” an anonymous MAFS contestant told the pod.

“He said they both contacted him separately and asked him if they could have his blessing to progress to a romantic relationship,” they said.

While Rupert was able to give them two thumbs up, apparently Alyssa wasn’t told about the hot couple’s budding romance and found out through a third party.

Ouchie mama.

If the rumours are true and Evelyn and Duncan are truly an item, I’m bloody stoked for them.

