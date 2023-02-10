Here Are The 2023 MAFS Couples Who Are Still Together & It’s Not Looking Good Mates

Social plans have been abandoned. The group chat is popping off. And the MAFS 2023 tea is being served BOILING hot.

Honestly, there’s no better time to realise how well-adjusted of a person you are than during Married At First Sight season — the most chaotic time of the year!

For all the goss on who’s still together (some) and who’s broken up (most), we’ve popped on our sleuthing caps, grabbed our shovels, and have dug out all the dirt.

Ahead, who’s still together and who’s broken up in MAFS — updated as the tea pours in.

Which MAFS 2023 couples are still together?

Uh, it’s about as dry in here as you’d expect in a standard MAFS season with only two couples reportedly still together.

Melissa and Josh

Fresh photos from The Daily Mail have revealed Melissa Sheppard and Josh White walking hand-in-hand in Sydney.

The two were spotted arriving together at Skye Suites in Sydney and TBH, they both looked fkn stoked.

It comes as the pair have recently butted heads in the show because Melissa is a complete hornbag (same) whilst her boo is not. Sad.

In a ‘confession letter’ task, Melissa revealed that she didn’t get railed as much as she would have liked when she was with her ex-husband. For some reason, old mate then thought that Melissa’s defining quality was her presence of sexual desire.

“I’m really frustrated,” Josh said. “There’s so much more to life than just having sex.”

It seems that despite this tension, Josh may have finally thrown his wife a bone, and honestly, get that D boo.

Status: Together. BoneCity. Population = Melissa.

Ollie and Tahnee

Excellent news! The almost-related couple Tahnee Cook and Oliver Skelton are still kicking on.

The Daily Mail has spotted Perth-based Ollie jetting back to Tahnee’s city of Sydney with four large suitcases in hand — implying that he’s made the move for good.

“Ollie’s already secured a job in Sydney and in it for the long haul,” a source told The Daily Mail.

I cannot wait for the family gatherings where their family trees are cute little circles. Love that for them.

Status: Together. Moved in, shacked up and in luuuuurve.

Which MAFS 2023 couples have split up?

It’s only been a few weeks and we’ve already got pretty clear confirmation that a few couples are dunzo. Honestly? I’d expect this list to keep growing.

Dan and Sandy

Dan Hunjas has already been making the headlines after he was pictured smooching a woman (not his wife Sandy Jawanda) — at the bloody Star Casino of all places.

In pictures obtained by The Daily Mail, Dan can be seen macking on with Gold Coast nurse, Samantha Symes.

The best part? His new galpal was a guest at the pair’s on-screen wedding. I’m crying.

One anonymous friend of Hunjas’ told The Daily Mail that Sandy and his relationship was pretty much doomed from the get-go.

“Dan and Sandy had nothing in common,” they said. “He lives a completely different lifestyle, while he and Samantha share very similar values and interests.”

Pour one out for your girl Sandy who absolutely deserves more than the shit hand she was dealt.

Status: Broken up. Sandy for Bachelorette.

Bronte and Harrison

Jesus Christ, these two. In news that will probably make a lot of us cry (with happiness), it seems like Bronte and Harrison don’t make it.

Honestly, who could’ve seen that coming?

Since this season has kicked off, Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon have been knee-deep in scandal.

First, there was the whole Harrison dating former Bachie star Abby Miller right up to the morning of his wedding. Then, we were ~enlightened~ with news that bride Bronte was actually texting another Bachie ex Todd King during their bloody honeymoon.

Unsurprisingly, So Dramatic! reported that Harrison went straight back to his ‘secret girlfriend’ Abby after filming wrapped up.

But Abby has recently sledged him over on IG, calling him narcissistic and shutting down any current involvement with him due to “all the lies he has told.”

So, uhh, we’ll call this one a big fat L for Harrison.

Status: Broken up. Obvi.

Claire and Jesse / Janelle and Adam / Adam and Claire???

Ah, the cornerstone of every good MAFS season: a good ol’ fashioned cheating scandal.

Every season has to have one, and this year, it involves two couples: Claire Nomarhas and Jesse Burford and Janelle Han and Adam Seed.

It all came to a head when Jesse claimed that Claire cheated on him with Adam after a night out at the pub.

Claire initially denied the allegations, but sources at So Dramatic! have reported that another bride, Lyndall, witnessed the kiss.

“Jesse [Claire’s partner] immediately suspects something has happened, but Claire and Adam deny it, making Jesse look crazy. UNTIL… it all comes out eventually,” the anonymous source told So Dramatic!.

Now, I’m not endorsing cheating, but Jesse has been an absolute asswipe to Claire all season and has constantly told her how unattractive she was to him. I don’t blame her for finding a lil side piece who actually appreciates her.

As for Adam? Well, he’s previously admitted to cheating on his ex-fiancé from eight years ago — a week before their wedding (the cheek, the nerve, the gall, the audacity and the gumption!!!). So it isn’t exactly shocking.

Petition for Janelle to get a new hot husband that WON’T cheat on her, pls (Lord, the bar is so, so low).

Status: Broken up. We’re watching this relo collapse ON SCREEN baby.

For a guy who’s icked by claire it’s weird that he’s so possessive of her #MAFS #MAFSAU — COOL MEGA (@coolmega) February 8, 2023

Caitlin and Shannon

LOL no.

Shannon Adams is apparently back with his ex-fiancé, which is very unsurprising considering he literally told his on-screen wife Caitlin McVonville that he was still in love with her.

Suddenly, I am very okay with being perpetually single.

According to The Daily Mail, Shannon was in touch with his ex during filming as they co-parent a daughter together.

“I think Shannon tried to get over Jamea by going on MAFS, but he had second thoughts as soon as he married Caitlin,” one source told The Daily Mail.

Weird way to try and get over your ex, but I digress.

“He was upset after the wedding and wanted out right away.”

“They were together for about seven years… it was very on and off but they are happy now.”

TBH, it’s no big loss — dickhead Shannon told Caitlin that other women on MAFS had more natural beauty than her — and can someone pls come to pick up their child???

Status: Broken up (thank fuck). Someone send Caitlin a new hunny ASAP.

Somebody sent angel Caitlin a replacement husband STAT. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Nicole Sherwin (@nikkaloola) February 8, 2023

Harrison : I’m the biggest douche this season



Jesse: Nah I am



Shannon: hold my beer #MAFSAU #mafs — bxoxu (@_bxou) February 7, 2023

Who’s Still A Bit Hazy?

Lyndall and Cameron

In a sea of trash, Lyndall and Cameron are a breath of fresh air. They’re honestly so fkn cute it makes me want to SQUEEZE them. But are they still together? We’re leaning towards yes… maybe… not.

Snaps from Yahoo Lifestyle have shown Cam chilling in a local Alice Springs pub after work one evening.

This has made fans speculate that they’re no longer together as the FIFO worker has been spotted multiple times in Alice Springs, but Lyndall has remained in Perth.

But TBH, it feels like a bit of a leap.

It makes sense that the two haven’t been seen in each other’s cities. After all, Lyndall setting foot in the Northern Territory (or Cam in Perth) would pretty much be a walking spoiler.

The pair still follow each other on the ‘gram — so even if it has ended, they appear to be on good terms.

TBH, if these two don’t make it, I’m giving up on love forever and shaving my head.

Status: Unconfirmed. If they don’t make it then true love is DEAD.

Duncan and Alyssa

Who? Ah, right.

The biggest tea to hit these two was when bride Alyssa Barmonde told her fresh hubby Duncan James she’d been the ‘other woman’ in the past. With his history of being cheated on, it’s not looking great.

But according to The Daily Mail (yes, again — fkn sleuths!!), photos have emerged of the couple carting back a Kmart oven to their new apartment in Sydney.

The piccies were taken back in September though, so it’s hard to gauge whether the two are still together.

Status: Unconfirmed. Might be toasting things in their new oven (not a baby analogy).

Melinda and Layton

We don’t really know much about this pair, but it seems that they’re not off to the best start with Melinda saying that Layton was “punching just a little”. TBH, we love the confidence.

There hasn’t been anything sleuthed out yet about their endgame, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Status: Unconfirmed. No whispers on the street yet, but probs not a vibe.

Aaaand that’s all we know for now! Stay tuned for more updates.