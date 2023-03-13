It’s the eve of the long-awaited Married At First Sight 2023 couples swap and I can’t wait to see the cooked arguments that arise on our screens tonight, my friends. But it looks like the current MAFS stars aren’t the only ones getting in on the couple-swapping fun. This week, former Married At First Sight 2023 contestants Janelle Han and Jesse Burford were papped going on a cute lil’ date in Perth.

Who needs the experts to arrange a couple-swapping challenge when you can do it your damn self?

Their flirty meet up comes after their on-screen spouses Adam Seed and Claire Nomarhas had a cheeky pash on a night out during filming and effectively ruined their ‘marriages’ for good.

Adam and Janelle were quick to call it quits after the incident but Claire was determined to make things right with Jesse. While they gave it a shot they left the experiment during Sunday’s commitment ceremony.

According to Daily Mail, sources close to the Perth-based pair say they’ve stayed in touch since filming wrapped. And now it seems like their partner’s infidelity truly has brought them together.

Take that, root-rats!

Janelle and Jesse were seen having a giggle and snacking on a deluxe combo of chippies, chicken wings and a charcuterie board in Perth which kind of sounds like my dream date if anyone is wondering.

After leaving the pub, the pair looked very sweet as they walked down the street arm in arm.

You can check out the ~potential~ love birds HERE.

While the pics seem to be incredibly staged, I wouldn’t be surprised if they did have a little something-something going on.

After all, this isn’t totaaalllyy coming out of thin air.

On our podcast, We’ve Done The MAFS, Janelle was asked to list who she’d fuck, marry and leave from the experiment.

“It’s a surprising one: Jesse,” she revealed to shocked hosts Chantelle Schmidt and Jules Rangiheuea.

“I love Jesse. Jesse’s one of my friends,” Janelle said.

“Are you joking? You can choose between Duncan and anyone else,” Jules exclaimed.

“Jesse will surprise you,” Janelle replied with a tone that made me think that they’ve fucked already.

“He is someone who looks tough on the outside and is a big softie on the inside which is one of my types.”

Now that’s interesting. Maybe Janelle and Jesse will be having the last laugh after all?

If you're still chomping at the bit for MAFS-related gossip, you can sign up to our newsletter here or give our podcast We've Done The MAFS (hehe) a listen.