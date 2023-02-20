Claire Nomarhas has told her MAFS husband Jesse Buford that she kissed Adam Seed that infamous night when the MAFS cast went to the pub. From what we’ve learnt throughout this MAFS 2023 season, this was also the same night Jesse went to Adam and Janelle Han‘s suite and demanded to see Adam’s phone.

Do you know what else happened this night? Adam and his MAFS wife Janelle had sex. Trust no one, hey?

During the last episode of the We’ve Done The MAFS podcast (which was recorded before we found out Claire and Adam had kissed) co-host Chantelle Schmidt asked Janelle if she thought there was any truth behind the accusations between her MAFS husband and Claire.

“The accusation that I had heard at the time, especially during the phone swapping, was that he was on the phone to Claire, but I knew he wasn’t on the phone to Claire because as soon as Adam got home from the bar, I was with him on the couch,” Janelle explained.

“We were cuddling. We had wine. We were watching movies, we were calling Lyndall and Cam.”

“I was with him the whole time. So when the whole accusation came out, like why wouldn’t I trust him? Because I knew that accusation was false.”

Janelle also relayed the situation when Jesse came over to their room to try and see Adam’s phone, during which she revealed that she and Adam had sex that night.

“The whole time I was just shocked. I just didn’t know what to do. To be honest, I was scared that they were going to fight because — I mean, Jesse looked angry.

“And when he left, me and Adam were just like, ‘What is going on? What is going on?'” Janelle recalled.

“But I had no inkling of doubt at all because me and Adam were literally cuddling on the couch all night. We were even intimate that night.”

EXCUSE ME. THAT NIGHT?

The same night he kissed Claire behind your back? Disgusting work from Adam. There’s something about cheating on your partner and then going home to them that is so horrific to me.

“We had sex,” Janelle confirmed.

“That’s why I didn’t have suspicions because I was like, well, we’re normal. We’re good. We’re progressing. Like there’s nothing for me to suspect,” Janelle confirmed.

The poor thing. I too wouldn’t suspect anything if my partner was acting all gravy. Looks like he’s a seasoned professional.

Janelle said that in retrospect she can now see the signs that weren’t as obvious to her during filming.

“Looking back at the phone swap challenge, I was such a friggin idiot,” she told Chantelle and co-host Jules Rangiheuea.

“That was like reverse psychology. Am I that dumb? I completely got gaslit. It was crazy,” Janelle continued.

“I’ve always been in really loyal relationships. I’ve never been cheated on before. So it was like not something that I had on my radar.

“But I mean, looking back, I would have definitely loved to have pushed it a bit more to see his phone. Especially because I didn’t see how guilty he looked at the time like you don’t. He looked guilty.”

Janelle went on to say that the reason she didn’t try harder to see Adam’s phone was because of how defensive her MAFS husband could be — something she learned during the MAFS honeymoon when asking about his job.

“He’s so triggered so easily, that I really had to pick my battles. I really had to choose when to poke the bear and I just became a doormat,” Janelle explained.

“Like, I’m such a strong person, but he really at the time made me feel like I couldn’t speak up and question things. Otherwise, I would take the brunt of it, which is really sad.”

This breaks my heart.

