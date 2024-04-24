Eagle-Eyed MAFS Fans Have Spotted Former Bride Madeleine Maxwell In Another Aussie Reality Show

It’s common knowledge that Married At First Sight‘s resident psychic medium and general agent of chaos Madeleine Maxwell had an acting career before she was on the show, but did you know MAFS wasn’t her first stint in reality TV?

Before her time on MAFS, Madeleine was best known for portraying Amber Simmons on Seven’s Home and Away. She’s also been on Wentworth, Upper Middle Bogan and Offspring — but apparently, that’s not all.

Eagle-eyed fans have discovered that Madeleine’s TV appearances are even more prolific than we first thought, after someone spotted her competing on Millionaire Hot Seat — under a different name. How many identities does this woman have!

Madeleine appeared in the show under the name “Maddy Jevic” in 2021 and she was listed as an actor. She ended up losing out on the prize after she skipped a question (relatable), which actually seems pretty on brand for her. After all, isn’t ducking out of the MAFS experiment super early on the same thing?

Madeleine Maxwell on Millionaire Hot Seat. Image: Nine

In case you haven’t watched the show (but froth its drama anyway), Madeleine and her on-screen husband Ash Galati joined MAFS as intruders in Episode 14. However, they were only on the show for a brief stint before Madeleine decided she wanted to leave.

Madeleine was noticeably absent from the MAFS reunion at the end of the season, which led to heaps of rumours that producers didn’t invite her on purpose because they were worried she would be too erratic.

She claims this wasn’t the case, and has also hit out at MAFS for what she reckons is dodgy editing. Apparently all the times she appeared a little bonkers in the show were contrived from different conversations stitched together. A tale as old as time.

Honestly Maddy, get out of dating shows and make a new career by going on game shows! I bet your psychic powers would come in handy in Deal or No Deal.