Taylor Swift Is ‘Worried’ Boyfriend Travis Kelce Won’t Stick Around For One Really Sad Reason

Despite the angst on Taylor Swift’s latest album The Tortured Poets Department, the pop singer is currently loved-up with boyfriend Travis Kelce. It’s not all peachy though, because the singer is seemingly terrified that he’ll end up being “freaked out” by her fame and leaving.

An insider source told Page Six that Taylor is desperate for her “happy ending with Travis”, but worries that her megastar fame will become too much for him to handle.

“She is worried about jinxing things… she is nervous something will mess things up,” the insider said.

What a power couple! (Image: Getty)

Although Travis has embraced Taylor’s fame so far, seeing as he’s used to being in the public eye as an American football star, the amount of media attention and scrutiny placed on the pop star is far greater.

“There’s very little oxygen between her life and fame. Travis is a peacock, but he has never dated a celeb before, and she is one of the most famous women in the world. Right now he is enjoying everything and she is hoping it stays like that,” the insider revealed.

The source added that Taylor is hoping Travis “doesn’t get freaked out about the fame. That the constant-ness of it doesn’t get exhausting for him.”

Did Taylor Swift write about Travis Kelce on The Tortured Poets Department / The Anthology?

The majority of songs on Taylor Swift’s new double album appear to be about her exes Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, but there are two songs with clear references to her football star beau.

In “The Alchemy”, Taylor uses a bunch of football imagery, and it’s one of the rare love songs on the album.

“So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut ‘em from the team / Shirts off, and your friends lift you up over their heads / Beer sticking to the floor / There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league / Where’s the trophy? / He just comes, running over to me,” she croons.

Tayvis packed on the PDA at Coachella. (Image: Getty)

Tay seems to be singing about the moment Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco’s 49ers at the Super Bowl. The photos of the couple hugging on the field after the victory were shared approximately a billion times.

“So High School” also has some Travis influence. In the lyric video, Taylor made certain letters pink, spelling out “TK” and “TS” – their initials. Plus, she mentioned her lover playing “ball”, before gushing over what a gentleman Travis is.

“Get my car door / Isn’t that sweet? / You knew what you wanted, and boy you got her,” she sings.

Honestly, we’ve gotta give Travis his props for brightening up what is otherwise a really depressing album. Tayvis is alive and well, and let’s hope it stays that way.