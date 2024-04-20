Taylor Swift Got Busted Liking & Immediately Un-Liking A Cheeky Insta Post Ranking Her Exes

Taylor Swift has been nabbed pulling the chaotic “like and un-like” move on an Instagram meme dump, which included a photo ranking her past boyfriends. The curious social media activity occurred shortly after the release of her two-part album The Tortured Poets Department.

The Post in question was published by Betches Media, a female-founded and led media and entertainment brand with over nine million followers.

The specific pic that has everyone screaming is this one, parodying Abby Lee Miller‘s infamous pyramid ranking system from the TV SHOW Dance Moms.

@betches via Instagram

As we can see, current boo and NFL Superbowl hero Travis Kelce sits firmly at the top of things.

Perched on the second rung we have Taylor Lautner, Tom Hiddleston and Harry Styles.

Meanwhile, down the bottom we have Calvin Harris, Jake Gyllenhaal, Matty Healy and oh no, you knew it was coming … Joe Alwyn.

Alwyn being at the bottom fits a theory many Swifties are strongly convinced of: that the album is about Joe Alwyn.

The name, The Tortured Poets Department, could possibly reference a group chat Alwyn has with fellow actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott.

In an interview with Variety in 2022, the trio shared that their group chat was called “The Tortured Man Club”.

That’s much more poetic than my group chat which has been the “Jerky Fan Club” since 2020.

Now, Taylor’s no stranger to subtly singing about her exes. So much so, in fact, that we’ve pulled a Tracy Grimshaw and investigated all of Swift’s lyrics while attaching them to her former flames.

But her taking the next step and actually “liking a post” referencing exactly that is hilarious, especially for a singer who barely engages with social media by today’s standards.

Surely, this “like and un-like” will only stir the pot even more as fans delve deeper into the lyrics of her latest songs.