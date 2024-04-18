6 Easter Eggs From Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poet’s Department Album We’ve Already Found

Taylor Swift‘s The Tortured Poets Department is almost here and we’ve scoured the internet for all the Easter eggs that are about to have us sobbing, gagging, crying and smiling. Ugh, my body is not ready for this emotional rollercoaster.

Ever since Swift announced at the Grammys that she would be dropping another album, Swifties has been scrambling to find what the new project will entail.

So far, it has been speculated that The Tortured Poets Department is about Joe Alwyn — Swift’s most recent ex — and is said to sound like a “slutty folklore”.

Although the album is not out just yet — mark your cals for tomorrow — Swift’s camp has spilled some cheeky little deets that could hint towards the subject matter of The Tortured Poets Department.

So get your baskets out, because we’re going on an old-fashioned Easter egg hunt!

All the Easter eggs from Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department

1. Taylor Swift’s tracklist for The Tortured Poets Department

For yonks we’ve known that Taylor Swift loves to communicate and open up through her craft! And not only is it through her lyricism but sometimes the titles of the tracks hold minuscule keys to cheeky references to her life and experiences.

The Tortured Poets Department will feature 16 songs and one bonus track.

The full list goes as follows:

“Fortnight” “The Tortured Poets Department” “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys” “Down Bad” “So Long, London” “But Daddy I Love Him” “Fresh Out the Slammer” “Florida!!!!” “Guilty as Sin?” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” “loml” “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” “The Alchemy” “Clara Bow” BONUS: “The Manuscript”

This right here is a gold mine of easter eggs, even though we’ve yet to hear any of the tracks.

2. The track “So Long, London”

Starting with the most obvious one, track number five is titled “So Long, London.” As most folks would know, Joe Alwyn is from the UK. Judging solely by the title, it feels like this song will be Swift’s official goodbye to her British ex. It honestly strikes me as her shutting such a big chapter in her life.

3. The tracks “But Daddy I Love Him” and “Clara Bow”

Following “So Long, London”, we’ve got “But Daddy I Love Him” which is a quote from Disney’s The Little Mermaid. In the story, Ariel — a mermaid — trades her voice for feet so she can pursue her human love, Prince Eric.

Some Swifties believe that this relates to Swift and Alwyn’s relationship.

Another way the topic of silence could be conveyed is through the track “Clara Bow”, who is an American actress who rose to fame during the silent film era.

On top of that, some folks also believe “But Daddy I Love Him” and its connection to The Little Mermaid is referenced in Spotify’s The Tortured Poets Department installation in the US, after users spotted a statue head that kinda looked like Prince Eric’s from the movie.

But honestly, this could also be a reference to the lyric: “Even statues crumble if they’re made to wait.”

4. The track “Fresh Out Of The Slammer”

So this one might be a bit of a reach but hear me out.

In 2022, Swift dropped Midnight which featured the song “Bejeweled”. Ever since it was revealed that Alwyn and Swift broke up, many fans have speculated that the song was about their relationship and how she felt trapped.

“Don’t put me in the basement when I want the penthouse of your heart,” the lyrics read.

“Out Of The Slammer” honestly feels like a subtle swipe at the dynamic of her previous relationship. I also reckon it could be a song venting about how fame could make her feel trapped. I mean, look at all the Coachella footage of her and Travis Kelce.

Miss Americana can not take a break! She’s in the slammer that is the fame and fortune!

5. Allegations of cheating

Before I jump into this PIPING HOT TEA, please note that this is all speculation and allegation.

Earlier on Thursday, entertainment news account Pop Crave (@PopCrave) shared a tweet related to Spotify’s The Tortured Poets Department installation.

The tweet reads: “The globe in Taylor Swift’s @Spotify library has a pin for Orlando, Florida where Joe Alwyn allegedly cheated on her.”



UMMM, excuse me?

The pin on the globe could also be track number eight “Florida!!!!” however it is followed by “Guilty as Sin?” which is quite bloody suss.

In the same installation, there was a lyric shared within the books where a “temptress” seemed to upset Swift. But it’s not clear with the who, what, when, where, why and how.

“One less temptress. One less dagger to sharpen,” the lyric reads.

Again, it’s all speculation. Take it with a barrel of salt.

6. The lyrics “as she was leaving it felt like breathing”

The day before The Tortured Poets Department dropped, Swift shared a cheeky line (hehe) with her beloved Swifties.

The lyrics she shared read: “as she was leaving it felt like breathing.”

Instantly, I immediately felt like she was referencing her break up with Alwyn. As mentioned previously, Swifties speculated that her relationship with Alwyn didn’t make her feel bejewelled.

The Redditor Swifties have also described the new lyric reveal as an “aftermath of bejewelled”.

One Redditor said the lyric reminded them of “Anti-Hero” and that it was how Swift was taking her “peace back”.

I know we have to wait for the album and any visuals for the REAL juicy Easter eggs to pop out, but for now, the tracklists, lyrics and installation have blessed us with some goss.

Stay tuned for when The Tortured Poets Department drops, ‘cos you know we’ll be fanging and screaming at every subtle reference and tea spill.