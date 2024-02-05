Taylor Swift Announced She’s Dropping A New Album In April After Winning Her 13th Grammy

This is not a drill, this is not a drill! Grammy winner Taylor Swift has just announced that she has a brand-spankin’ new album dropping in April during her acceptance speech.

The Eras Tour superstar won the Best Vocal Pop Album Grammy for Midnights. As she got up on stage ready to accept her 13th Grammy win — her lucky number — she announced that she would be releasing a new album entitled The Tortured Poet’s Department on April 19.

MOTHER!!!!! (Image: Getty)

“I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans,” Swift said, a huge grin on her face.

“So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19.”

“It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you.”

The Tortured Poet’s Department will be Taylor’s 11th studio album, and it’s an absolute wonder how Taylor has any time to actually make another album while she travels around the world performing her three-hour-long Eras Tour shows.