Where To Watch The 2024 Grammys In Australia To See Taylor Swift & SZA Absolutely Clean Up

The Grammy Awards is one of the most prestigious annual events for the worldwide music industry, and they’re right around the corner. But since they’re happening in America and travel is super expensive, here’s where to watch The Grammys from Australia.

With an absolutely stacked attendee list and all your favourite music icons and celebs glitzed to the max including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Miley Cyrus, you absolutely don’t want to miss out on watching.

Taylor Swift fans are in for a particular treat as well, as she has broken a record for most times (seven total!) that an artist has been nominated for Song Of The year thanks to her hit “Anti-Hero”.

So here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Grammy Awards:

When are the 2024 Grammys?

The Grammy Awards will be broadcast from the US at 8pm LA time on Sunday 4 February.

This translates to 3pm AEDT of Monday February 5.

Meaning that you’ll have all the time in the day to jam out to some of the contending tracks like The Record by boygenius — which I only advise if you’re the kind of girly who listens to sad music for pre’s, like moi.

Where can I watch The Grammy Awards in Australia?

If you want to watch the Grammys in Australia, tune in to Channel Seven in the early afternoon to watch the event.

You can stream it from 7plus, or watch it on Channel 7 with an actual TV if you’re feeling retro.

Who is hosting the 66th Grammy Awards?

Legendary comedian Trevor Noah will be taking the reigns as host of the Grammys for his fourth time in a row, what a champion.

Noah is a highly experienced host, having done the event before as well as hosting The Daily Show from 2015-2022.

What I’m trying to say here is, he’s not going to like Jo Koy hosting the Golden Globes. No jokes about “plastic boobs” from Noah — sorry if wanted that for some reason.

Additionally, presenting various awards will be:

What will the Grammy performances be for 2024?

The set list for the Grammy Awards this year is more stacked than a Jenga Tower with a bunch of past Grammy winners.

Those gracing the stage throughout the night will include country star Luke Combs, iconic singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, rapper Travis Scott, timeless legends Billy Joel and U2, as well as some fresher faces like Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo.

Who has the most Grammy nominations for 2024?

Up for an astounding NINE Grammy awards is singer/songwriter SZA, who nabbed all the noms thanks to her album SOS.

SZA is up for the Grammy Awards of:

Record Of The Year

Song Of The Year

Album Of The Year

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Best R&B Song

Best Progressive R&B Album

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Best R&B Performance

Over her career SZA has been nominated for 24 Grammys, and won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 64th Grammys in 2022 for her feature in Doja Cat‘s “Kiss Me More”.

If you’re confused by the difference between those first three awards, here’s a breakdown.

How is the Grammys’ Record Of The Year different to Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year?

Though they may look like synonyms, these awards are very different in one key way: recipients.

Album Of The Year is awarded to the best album of the year (duh), and is the most prestigious award of the night. Song Of The Year is for the best song of the year (duh again), and is given only to the song’s writer.

Record Of The Year stands out, because it is the award for the best track from an album, and is awarded to the entire team who worked on it.

TLDR: Best song is for songwriters, best album is for albums, and best record is for those who recorded.

Where are the Grammy’s hosted this year?

The Grammys ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Unlike the arena’s namesake, the Grammys are a celebration of all the things that were profitable and culturally relevant… except for in 2022 when it proved cancel culture was BS.

Who’s predicted to win a Grammy?

When it comes to predictions, your guess is as good as ours! However there are certainly some BIG favourites in some categories.

Taylor Swift’s “Anti Hero” is a crowd favourite in the Record Of The Year category. Meanwhile Barbie fans will be thrilled to know we have our money on Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” taking out Song Of The Year.

For Best New Artist, though there are some amazing folks in the running — ie. Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, and Fred Again — there is one name that stands out amongst them all: Ice Spice.

To see a full list of the nominations visit the Grammys site here, and visit PEDESTRIAN.TV’s Grammy nominations article here where we show you all our top picks.