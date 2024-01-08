Golden Globes Host Jo Koy Responds To The Backlash Surrounding His Performance: ‘I Feel Bad’

On Monday, comedian and actor Jo Koy stood up in front of Hollywood’s elite to give the opening monologue to the 2024 Golden Globes. Sadly for Jo, his performance was an absolute trainwreck, resulting in side-eyes and sassy sips of wine from many of his famous targets, along with an incredibly negative reaction from people online. Now, Jo has responded to the criticism surrounding his performance.

“Well, I mean, I had fun. It was a moment that I’ll always remember,” Jo said during an appearance on Good Morning America‘s GMA3: What You Need To Know.

“It’s a tough room. It was a hard job, I’m not going to lie … I’d be lying if [I said] it doesn’t hurt. I hit a moment there where I was like ‘ahh’. Hosting is just a tough gig.

“Yes, I’m a standup comic but that hosting position it’s a different style. I kind of went in and did the writers’ thing. We had ten days to write this monologue. It was a crash course. I feel bad, but I got to still say I loved what I did.”

Oooft. (Photo by Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

While GMA3 hosts DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim said they liked the monologue, they questioned Jo on which moments specifically he regretted from the performance.

“I think it was when the Taylor [Swift] joke fell a little flat,” he said.

“You know, it was a weird joke, I guess. It was more on the NFL. I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.”

Add him to the list, miss Swift!!!! (Image: Golden Globes)

For those who missed it, Jo made a joke referencing Taylor and her boyfriend NFL Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“As you know, we came on after a football doubleheader,” he said.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift, I swear.”

Personally, I didn’t think the joke was bad or offensive. But judging by Taylor’s reaction, she was not a fan. You can see her response below.

He finished his post-Golden Globes chat by agreeing with host Eva Pilgrim that he felt a little bit deflated, but he’s proud of himself for taking on the challenge.



“I wanted to give a little bit more of me, and it just fell a little short and that’s all.”



Look, was the monologue kind of shit? Yes. He stepped on stage with a bunch of dated jokes about boobies, penis’ and Meryl Streep

Despite this, I genuinely feel bad for Jo Koy. You’ve got to admit it was a pretty ballsy move giving the Golden Globe opener a crack after getting the call just ten days prior. Most comedians have months to prepare for a gig like this one.

Ah well, you win some, you lose some.