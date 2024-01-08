The Golden Globes 2024 Are Upon Us! Here’s Who Won A Shiny Gold Trophy

The Golden Globes Awards 2024 have officially wrapped up. Every January, the room is filled with the entertainment industry’s best and brightest and after a year of immense highs (the Barbie movie) and lows (the SAG-AFTRA and Writer’s strikes) I think it’s time we all lean in and celebrate the great minds keeping us entertained, no? 

There were a couple of changes this year, with six nominees in each category instead of five, plus two new categories to celebrate stand-up comedy achievement and films that absolutely smashed the box office.

Oppenheimer was the big winner on the night, picking up five wins including Best Picture (Drama). Following that was Succession with four wins for its final season (including three acting wins), then The Bear with three, and Barbie with just two wins, despite being the second most-nominated film in Golden Globes history.

Real-life Barbie doll Margot Robbie. (Image: Getty / Wiktor Szymanowicz)

Poor Things won two awards, including a gong for star Emma Stone, while Killers of the Flower Moon‘s Lily Gladstone won Best Actress (Drama). Meanwhile, Australian icon Sarah Snook won for her performance in Succession, and all I can say is *thank god* we don’t actually have to riot at dawn.

There were quite a few surprise snubs in the mix this year too. While Andrew Scott nabbed a nomination for All Of Us Strangers, Paul Mescal and Claire Foy didn’t make the cut. The film also didn’t make it to best screenplay or director lists as anticipated. Dominique Fishback didn’t receive a nomination for Swarm, which is a damn shame if you ask me. And despite whispers that The Colour Purple would clean up this year, it didn’t receive a nomination for Best Comedy/Musical.

Peep the full list of winners below.

Can I get a “yes chef”? (Image: The Bear)

All The Golden Globe Nominations 2024

Best picture ——— Drama

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • WINNER: Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • The Zone of Interest

Best picture ——— Musical / Comedy

  • Air
  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • May December
  • WINNER: Poor Things

Best actress in a motion picture ——— Drama

  • Annette Bening, Nyad
  • WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Greta Lee, Past Lives
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi in Priscilla.

Best actor in a motion picture ——— Drama

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Barry Keoghan, Saltburn 
  • WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
  • Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best actress in a motion picture ——— Musical / Comedy

  • Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
  • Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
  • Natalie Portman, May December
  • Alma Pöysti, Fallen leaves
  • Margot Robbie, Barbie
  • WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best actor in a motion picture ——— Musical / Comedy

  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid
  • Matt Damon, Air
  • Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
  • WINNER: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
  • Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Little Wonka man in his little velvet suit. (Image: Getty / Mike Marsland)

Best supporting actress ——— Motion picture

  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Jodie Foster, Nyad
  • Julianne Moore, May December
  • Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best supporting actor ——— Motion picture

  • Charles Melton, May December
  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • WINNER: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Best director ——— Motion picture

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig, Barbie
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
  • WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
  • Martin Scorcese, Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Celine Song, Past Lives
“The only person in the room” Bradley Cooper and co-star Carey Mulligan attend a special screening of “Maestro”. (Image: Getty / Dave Benett)

Best screenplay ——— Motion picture

  • WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things

Best picture -—— Animated

  • WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Suzume
  • Wish

Best picture ——— Non-English language

  • WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
  • Fallen Leaves
  • Io Capitano
  • Past Lives
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Zone of Interest

Best original song ——— Motion picture

  • “Addicted To Romance” (She Came To Me) — Bruce Springsteen
  • “Dance the Night” (Barbie) — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
  • “I’m Just Ken” (Barbie) — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
  • “Peaches” (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) — Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
  • “Road to Freedom” (Rustin) — Lenny Kravitz
  • WINNER: “What Was I Made For?” (Barbie) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best original score

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • WINNER: Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • The Zone of Interest

Cinematic and box office achievement

  • WINNER: Barbie
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • John Wick: Chapter 4
  • Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1
  • Oppenheimer
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Girly is on her way to a fkn EGOT at this rate. (Image: Getty / Buda Mendes)

Best actor ——— Limited series, anthology or motion picture

  • David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
  • Jon Hamm, Fargo
  • Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
  • Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six
  • WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
  • Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

Best supporting actor ——— Television series

  • Alan Ruck, Succession
  • Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear
  • James Marsden, Jury Duty
  • WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best supporting actress ——— Television series

  • Abby Elliott, The Bear
  • Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
  • WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
  • J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
  • Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin are seen at the film set of the ‘Only Murders in the Building New York City. Image: Getty / Jose Perez)

Best stand-up comedian on television

  • WINNER: Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
  • Trevor Noah: Where Was I
  • Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
  • Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
  • Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
  • Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Best drama series

  • 1923
  • The Crown
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last Of Us
  • The Morning Show
  • WINNER: Succession

Best Musical/Comedy series

  • Ted Lasso
  • Abbott Elementary
  • WINNER: The Bear
  • Barry
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Jury Duty
I’m so glad Jury Duty nabbed a nomination!!!! (Image: Prime Video)

Best limited series, anthology or television motion picture

  • All the light we cannot see
  • WINNER: Beef
  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Fargo
  • Fellow travellers
  • Lessons in chemistry

Best actress ——— Drama series

  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Emma Stone, The Curse
  • Helen Mirren, 1923
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession

Best actor ——— Drama series

  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession
  • Dominic West, The Crown
Dominic West and Elizabeth Dibicki looking iconiqué in The Crown. (Image: Netflix)

Best actress —— Musical/comedy series

  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best actor ——— Musical/comedy series

  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best actress ——— Limited series, anthology or motion picture

  • WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
  • Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
  • Juno Temple, Fargo
  • Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
  • Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

And there you have it folks! Stay tuned until Monday, January 8 at 11am. The 2024 Golden Globe Awards will be live and on-demand from with red carpet arrivals, followed by the award ceremony from 12pm AEDT, on Stan.

