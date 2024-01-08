The Golden Globes Awards 2024 have officially wrapped up. Every January, the room is filled with the entertainment industry’s best and brightest and after a year of immense highs (the Barbie movie) and lows (the SAG-AFTRA and Writer’s strikes) I think it’s time we all lean in and celebrate the great minds keeping us entertained, no?

There were a couple of changes this year, with six nominees in each category instead of five, plus two new categories to celebrate stand-up comedy achievement and films that absolutely smashed the box office.

Oppenheimer was the big winner on the night, picking up five wins including Best Picture (Drama). Following that was Succession with four wins for its final season (including three acting wins), then The Bear with three, and Barbie with just two wins, despite being the second most-nominated film in Golden Globes history.

Real-life Barbie doll Margot Robbie. (Image: Getty / Wiktor Szymanowicz)

Poor Things won two awards, including a gong for star Emma Stone, while Killers of the Flower Moon‘s Lily Gladstone won Best Actress (Drama). Meanwhile, Australian icon Sarah Snook won for her performance in Succession, and all I can say is *thank god* we don’t actually have to riot at dawn.

There were quite a few surprise snubs in the mix this year too. While Andrew Scott nabbed a nomination for All Of Us Strangers, Paul Mescal and Claire Foy didn’t make the cut. The film also didn’t make it to best screenplay or director lists as anticipated. Dominique Fishback didn’t receive a nomination for Swarm, which is a damn shame if you ask me. And despite whispers that The Colour Purple would clean up this year, it didn’t receive a nomination for Best Comedy/Musical.

Peep the full list of winners below.

Can I get a “yes chef”? (Image: The Bear)



All The Golden Globe Nominations 2024

Best picture ——— Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best picture ——— Musical / Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

WINNER: Poor Things

Best actress in a motion picture ——— Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi in Priscilla.

Best actor in a motion picture ——— Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best actress in a motion picture ——— Musical / Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best actor in a motion picture ——— Musical / Comedy

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid

Matt Damon, Air

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

WINNER: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Little Wonka man in his little velvet suit. (Image: Getty / Mike Marsland)

Best supporting actress ——— Motion picture

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best supporting actor ——— Motion picture

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Best director ——— Motion picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorcese, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

“The only person in the room” Bradley Cooper and co-star Carey Mulligan attend a special screening of “Maestro”. (Image: Getty / Dave Benett)

Best screenplay ——— Motion picture

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Best picture -—— Animated

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best picture ——— Non-English language

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best original song ——— Motion picture

“Addicted To Romance” (She Came To Me) — Bruce Springsteen

“Dance the Night” (Barbie) — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

“I’m Just Ken” (Barbie) — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Peaches” (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) — Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

“Road to Freedom” (Rustin) — Lenny Kravitz

WINNER: “What Was I Made For?” (Barbie) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best original score

The Boy and the Heron

Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest

Cinematic and box office achievement

WINNER: Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Girly is on her way to a fkn EGOT at this rate. (Image: Getty / Buda Mendes)

Best actor ——— Limited series, anthology or motion picture

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six

WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

Best supporting actor ——— Television series

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear

James Marsden, Jury Duty

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best supporting actress ——— Television series

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin are seen at the film set of the ‘Only Murders in the Building New York City. Image: Getty / Jose Perez)

Best stand-up comedian on television

WINNER: Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Best drama series

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last Of Us

The Morning Show

WINNER: Succession

Best Musical/Comedy series

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

WINNER: The Bear

Barry

Only Murders in the Building

Jury Duty

I’m so glad Jury Duty nabbed a nomination!!!! (Image: Prime Video)

Best limited series, anthology or television motion picture

All the light we cannot see

WINNER: Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow travellers

Lessons in chemistry

Best actress ——— Drama series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Emma Stone, The Curse

Helen Mirren, 1923

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession

Best actor ——— Drama series

Brian Cox, Succession

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Dominic West and Elizabeth Dibicki looking iconiqué in The Crown. (Image: Netflix)

Best actress —— Musical/comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best actor ——— Musical/comedy series

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best actress ——— Limited series, anthology or motion picture

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

And there you have it folks! Stay tuned until Monday, January 8 at 11am. The 2024 Golden Globe Awards will be live and on-demand from with red carpet arrivals, followed by the award ceremony from 12pm AEDT, on Stan.