The 2023 Golden Globes Will Be Streaming Live On Stan So You Can Host A Lush Viewing Party

Wondering where to watch the 2023 Golden Globes? Wonder no further because local streaming giant Stan is live-streaming the whole damn thing.

The streamer acquired the exclusive Australian rights to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, broadcasting live on 11 January, same time as the U.S and only on Stan.

And what better year for this to happen given how many Aussies are nominated!

You’ve got Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Baz Luhrmann.

Stan must be proud as punch given that a bunch of its exclusives have been nominated for awards, including best actress in a musical / comedy series for Jean Smart in Hacks alongside Hannah Einbinder for best supporting actress.

Then there’s the iconique Better Call Saul which is nominated for two awards, including best drama series and best actor in a drama series for Bob Odenkirk.

Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut and Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul. (Stan)

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is nominated for best actor in a drama series, while Julia Roberts is nominated for best actress in a limited series for Gaslit.

And finally, Hacks is a contender for best musical or comedy series.

Red carpet arrivals will kick off at 11am AEDT on Wednesday 11 January, followed by the three-hour awards ceremony from midday.

This’ll be Stan’s first-ever live awards ceremony, with the event hosted by comedian Jerrod Charmichael (The Carmichael Show).

It’s the 80th anno of the awards ceremony, taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Have a peek at all the noms ahead of the event.

The 2023 Golden Globes will broadcast live from 11am AEDT Wednesday 11 January with red carpet arrivals, followed by the award ceremony, only on Stan.