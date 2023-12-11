The Golden Globe 2024 Nominations Are Here & What Do You Mean My Husband Paul Mescal Didn’t Nab One?

Ah yes, it’s almost time for The Golden Globes Awards 2024—a night where excellence in international television and film is rewarded. Every January, the room is filled with the entertainment industry’s best and brightest and after a year of immense highs (the Barbie movie) and lows (the SAG-AFTRA and Writer’s strikes) I think it’s time we all lean in and celebrate the great minds keeping us entertained, no?

There have been a couple of changes this year with six nominees in each category instead of five plus two new categories to celebrate stand-up comedy achievement and films that absolutely smashed the box office.

Real-life Barbie doll Margot Robbie. (Image: Getty / Wiktor Szymanowicz)

As you’d expect from the highest-grossing film of 2023, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie‘s feminist pink party Barbie copped a whopping nine nominations, making it the second most-nominated film in the history of the Golden Globes. Not too shabby, hey?

Barbie is one of the nominations for a new award this year — the Blockbuster Achievement Award. Of course, it’s joined in the nominations by its darker, weirder cousin, Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer which was released in the same weekend. Oppenheimer picked up eight nominations including noms for its leading and supporting cast. Nice!

As for some Aussies represented in the nominations, Succession‘s Sarah Snook has been nominated for Best Actress in a drama series while Elizabeth Debicki has been nominated for portraying Princess Diana in The Crown.

Speaking of Succession, the juicy media drama is leading the pack for the streaming shows with nine nominations followed by The Bear and Only Murders In The Building with five noms.

Can I get a “yes chef”? (Image: The Bear)



There were quite a few surprise snubs in the mix this year too. While Andrew Scott nabbed a nomination for All Of Us Strangers, Paul Mescal and Claire Foy didn’t make the cut. The film also didn’t make it to best screenplay or director lists as anticipated. Dominique Fishback didn’t receive a nomination for Swarm, which is a damn shame if you ask me. And despite whispers that The Colour Purple would clean up this year, it didn’t receive a nomination for Best Comedy/Musical.

Anyway, without further ado, here’s the full list of films, television series and talented individuals up for Golden Globe Nominations 2024.

All The Golden Globe Nominations 2024

Best picture ——— Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best picture ——— Musical / Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best actress in a motion picture ——— Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi in Priscilla.

Best actor in a motion picture ——— Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best actress in a motion picture ——— Musical / Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best actor in a motion picture ——— Musical / Comedy

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid

Matt Damon, Air

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Little Wonka man in his little velvet suit. (Image: Getty / Mike Marsland)

Best supporting actress ——— Motion picture

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best supporting actor ——— Motion picture

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Best director ——— Motion picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorcese, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Celien Song, Past Lives

“The only person in the room” Bradley Cooper and co-star Carey Mulligan attend a special screening of “Maestro”. (Image: Getty / Dave Benett)

Best screenplay ——— Motion picture

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Best picture -—— Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best picture ——— Non-English language

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best original song ——— Motion picture

“She Came to Me” (Addicted to Romance) — Bruce Springsteen

“Dance the Night” (Barbie) — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

“I’m Just Ken” (Barbie) — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Peaches” (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) — Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

“Road to Freedom” (Rustin) — Lenny Kravitz

“What Was I Made For?” (Barbie) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best original score

The Boy and the Heron

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest

Cinematic and box office achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Girly is on her way to a fkn EGOT at this rate. (Image: Getty / Buda Mendes)

Best actor ——— Limited series, anthology or motion picture

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six

Steven Yeun, Beef

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

Best supporting actor ——— Television series

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best supporting actress ——— Television series

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin are seen at the film set of the ‘Only Murders in the Building New York City. Image: Getty / Jose Perez)

Best stand-up comedian on television

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Best drama series

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last Of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Musical/Comedy series

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Barry

Only Murders in the Building

Jury Duty

I’m so glad Jury Duty nabbed a nomination!!!! (Image: Prime Video)

Best limited series, anthology or television motion picture

All the light we cannot see

Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow travellers

Lessons in chemistry

Best actress ——— Drama series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Emma Stone, The Curse

Helen Mirren, 1923

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best actor ——— Drama series

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Dominic West and Elizabeth Dibicki looking iconiqué in The Crown. (Image: Netflix)

Best actress —— Musical/comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best actor ——— Musical/comedy series

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best actress ——— Limited series, anthology or motion picture

Ali Wong, Beef

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

And there you have it folks! Stay tuned until Monday, January 8 when the Globes will be held from 11am AEST.