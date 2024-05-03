Is Taylor Swift Going To The Met Gala 2024? Multiple Sources Are Saying Different Things

If your Swiftie mate has bailed on your weekend plans, I can assure it’s because they’re in their bunker trying to find the answer to the question we’re all asking: is Taylor Swift going to the Met Gala 2024?

There have been muddled whispers and rumours circulating online about whether or not mother has received a sweet invite to fashion’s night of nights.

Well, she obviously received an invite (she’s Taylor fucking Swift), but is she going? Will she be gracing the ceremony — and the world — with her presence?

That is the question!

Here, we’ll conduct our own investigation to get to the bottom of whether or not Miss Swift will be present on Tuesday.

Is Taylor Swift going to the Met Gala 2024?

It’s the golden question, innit?

Earlier this week, Swifties everywhere roared with excitement after Page Six reported that their leader would be attending the Met Gala with her NFL star boo Travis Kelce.

The article, which was titled ‘Taylor Swift will attend Vogue’s Met Gala, but it’s unclear if Travis Kelce will join her on red carpet: sources’, quoted an unknown insider who claimed to have knowledge of the sitch.

“Our source tells us that Swift will indeed be attending the lavish event,” the report read, adding that “there is no word yet on whether Kelce will accompany her.”

It came after TMZ reported that both Swift and Kelce had received invites to the event. As I said earlier: duh! But are they going, babes? That’s what we wanna know.

I’m DYING to see these two love birds make their red carpet debut!!!!! (Credit: Getty)

Shortly after the aforementioned stories went live, PEOPLE shut down the rumours by reporting that Taylor will not be attending the Met Gala 2024.

The publication reported that Tay Tay will be “sitting out fashion’s biggest night.”

“Instead, she’ll be focusing on rehearsals and tour prep ahead of her Eras Tour dates picking back up on May 9 in Paris before traveling all over Europe during the spring and summer.”

It added that attending the Met Gala “would have been a tight squeeze ahead of the tour for Swift.” Fair!

Although, as we gleaned from the 31 songs she just dropped on The Tortured Poets Department, the woman does not sleep, she can’t defy the laws of time. (Or can she?)

As a general rule, PEOPLE tend to know their shit more so than the goss pages so we’re taking PEOPLE’s word on this one.

It looks like Taylor Swift will not be in attendance at this year’s Met Gala.

Jesus (and every Swiftie) wept.

Has Taylor Swift ever been to the Met Gala?

She sure as Swift has!

She’s actually been to the Met Gala six times in the past and has repped a slew of designers including Louis Vuitton, Oscar de la Renta, J. Mendel and Badgley Mischka.

Her first appearance was way back in 2008 during her Fearless era. Yep, she’s been on Anna Wintour‘s radar from the very beginning!

And her last appearance was in 2016 when she wore that iconique Louis Vuitton snakeskin-look for ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology’.

This was during her Reputation era so it teamed with the theme quite nicely.

Hiss hiss, binch. (Credit: Getty)

Here’s another snap from her 2011 Met Gala appearance. The theme that year was in honour of the late Alexander McQueen who passed away the year prior, called ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’.

To honour the late design juggernaut, she wore a gorg J. Mendel gown:

Taylor Swift at the 2011 Met Gala. (Credit: Getty)

So, is all hope of Taylor Swift attending the Met Gala completely lost?

Not at all! Stranger things have happened.

But it’s looking highly doubtful at this point due to her booming schedule. Which is such a shame because this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ would’ve been PERF for Taylor, right? It’s giving ~enchanted~.

But alas, we shall have to wait and see if Taylor’s jet will be saying “Welcome to New York!”

