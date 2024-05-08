39 Y.O. Woman Stabbed In Head And Chest At Sydney Gym In Midday Attack

NSW Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in the head and chest at a carpark of a Sydney gym.

Emergency services were called to the gym, which Daily Mail Australia and 7News have reported as Crunch Fitness on O’Riordan Street in Alexandria, at about 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Witnesses told police they saw the man, believed to be aged in his 40s, attack the 39-year-old woman before he fled.

Police allege the two were known to each other and have described the incident as a “targeted attack”.

The woman was treated at the scene before being transferred to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. She is in a stable condition.

READ MORE 2 Dead, Another Injured After 3 Separate Stabbings Within 24 Hours In NSW

“It’s horrendous what has happened to this poor victim,” Superintendent Rodney Hart said in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are going to find [the offender] and we are going to arrest him.”

Hart urged the alleged perpetrator to hand himself in to the local police station.

Police have established a crime scene, and investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident in Alexandria is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.