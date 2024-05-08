A 45 Y.O. Man Has Been Arrested Over The Stabbing Of A Woman Outside A Sydney Gym

NSW Police have arrested a 45-year-old man after a woman was stabbed in the head and chest at a carpark of a Sydney gym yesterday.

The man handed himself in to Dee Why Police Station this morning.

Emergency services were called to Crunch Fitness Alexandria at around 12:30pm on Wednesday.

Detective Superintendent Rodney Hart confirmed initial inquiries into the attack suggested the man and woman were in a “very short” relationship. He also confirmed the man was known to police for domestic violence related offences in the past.

The woman remains in a stable condition, with numerous stab wounds suffered to her head, neck and upper body.

More to come.

