A TikToker Compared Male Vs Female Pretty Privilege & The Internet Reckons She Nailed It

A TikTok creator has made a series of videos breaking down the layers of pretty privilege for women and men. If the comments are anything to go by, the internet has gobbled up her (at times, frighteningly compelling) analysis.

TikToker Vic Path (@victhepath) has just over 120,000 followers on her account which discusses topics such as dealing with rejection, self-improvement and her own experiences with ASPD (Antisocial personality disorder).

In the first of the two videos, Vic discusses the tiers of female pretty privilege that she admits she has experienced in her own life.

“Pretty privilege has three tiers,” she begins.

“There’s entry-level. 8 tier and model status.”

Vic, who self-identifies as part of the entry-level tier, deems it to include all the girls who are “a little bit above average looking”.

“You can get free drinks at a bar, people want to help you if you’re in need, they’ll give you the benefit of the doubt.”

For Vic, the defining characteristic of this tier of looks-based privilege is that, “you’re pretty enough to be treated well because of it, but you’re not pretty enough to make a lifestyle out of it.”

In the next tier, termed “8 tier”, Vic describes its populous as “generally the pretty girls in the room”, and receiving “all the privileges of entry-level, but multiplied”.

“You have the halo effect which is where people think highly of you just because of the way that you look”.

The final tier, model status, contains people who Vic believes “make a living of how pretty they are … people want to do things for them”.

The comments section was swiftly filled with folks allocating themselves a spot in the Vic’s tier system.

“I am BARELY entry-level pretty and when I tell you I can see the difference when I’m around prettier girls, it’s crazy,” penned one person.

“I’m 8 tier I guess,” wrote another confident user.

“So… according to this I’m not even on the list,” admitted a third.

Vic was then flooded with requests to do one for blokes. So, she obliged.

“There are two different types of male attractiveness,” Vic begins.

“There’s female gaze male attractiveness, and male gaze male attractiveness.”

According to the TikToker, when a man has male gaze attractiveness (muscles, jawline, etc), they will experience privilege from other men. This will end up assisting them in “workplaces, gyms, and sporting areas”.

Female gaze male attractiveness, according to Vic, is trickier to define, since “women don’t tend to have a uniform set of ideals that they want in a man”.

Regardless, these men who are attractive according to the female gaze are said to experience pretty privilege from women, rather than blokes.

According to Vic, women will “go out of their way to disrespect themselves and to make any excuse for the behaviour of a man that they think is attractive”.

Wowee. Much to consider.

Believe it or not, pretty privilege is a scientifically proven phenomenon.

According to research discussed in The Conversation, prettier people are generally considered more trustworthy.