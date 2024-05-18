MAFS’ Dom & Ella Have Made An Apology Podcast Ep But The Internet Has Quickly Labelled It Hollow

It’s been nearly two weeks since former MAFS participants Dom and Ella released their ill-fated interview with this year’s MAFS chaos couple, Jack and Tori. After widespread backlash and an initial attempt to double down, Dom and Ella have finally apologised. Sort of… Kinda.

In an episode of the pair’s Sit With Us podcast titled “A Time To Reflect, Learn and Grow”, the pair spend roughly 34 minutes discussing the fallout.

Ella begins the discussion by offering, “I personally think if you are a Sit With Us listener and you’ve been a loyal listener for two years, if you genuinely think that we support domestic violence and support misogyny, I think it’s very silly”.

“We’re not doubling down here. Yes, we may have stumbled. But we strongly push back on the horrendous comments that we are anti-feminist and perpetuating domestic violence in this country”, adds Dom.

These opening comments appear to be directed in response to criticisms levelled at the pair by fellow reality TV contestant-turned-internet celeb Abbie Chatfield, among others.

“When you aren’t questioning male violence or language that is violent, you are only being traitors to feminism,” Abbie said.

“If you are listening to [their podcast], they are reinforcing the ideas that abusive men feed to you when you are being completely fucking brainwashed by an abuser.

In a clip that was also posted to social media, Dom states, “for making people feel uncomfortable and for triggering them by having Jack on [the podcast], I apologise”.

“Thousands of hateful comments have claimed that we aren’t real feminists. And in the same breath they’ve admitted they’ve never engaged in our content”, says Dom. “Saying that we support domestic violence is disgusting”.

Dom does eventually admit she has learning to do when it comes to her interviewing skills, stating, “I don’t have a journalism degree”.

The whole episode feels strangely combative.

In one breath, Dom and Ella admit the interview was a trainwreck. But in another, they appear to not have diagnosed why.

“So close 👌 just so far,” reads one of the top comments with over 500 ‘likes’.

“Girls it’s not just about having him on, it’s also about the way you handled the interview and appeared to side with him,” says another with over 800 ‘likes’.

Abbie Chatfield herself even stopped by to drop her two cents, writing “This is the craziest deflection I’ve ever seen. Genuinely listen to my podcast to see why what you did was wrong bc you clearly don’t get it?

“Also if ur sorry why is the ep still up? Causing more harm? Also being tired isn’t an excuse for upholding misogyny. Glad it’s clear where your priorities are tho!”

Yikes.

Sit With Us is described in the pod’s social media accounts as the “Brainchild of @ellamayding @domenica.calarco”, which does feel a little extravagant considering recent events.

Perhaps “childbrain” would’ve been more appropriate…