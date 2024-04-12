36 Y.O. Woman Stabbed In The Head At Bondi Beach In Midday Attack

One of the most famous locations in Australia, Bondi Beach, has been shocked by a horrific stabbing that saw a woman rushed to hospital. Police are now investigating.

The 36-year-old woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition, after she was stabbed in the head at the Eastern Sydney beach just before 11am on Friday, April 12.

Officers were called to the scene of the incident, Roscoe St at Bondi Beach, where the woman was then treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Police have established a crime scene in the area, and are currently investigating what happened prior to the assault.

Bondi Beach. Image: Getty.

“NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 36-year-old woman for a head injury before she was taken to hospital in a stable condition,” read a statement from NSW Police.

NSW Police are encouraging anyone with information about the Bondi Beach incident to come forward, as well as anyone with CCTV footage or dashcam footage in relation to the stabbing.

Updates to come.

