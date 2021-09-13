A 23-year-old woman was stabbed ‘multiple times’ in the neck and body by a stranger while sunbathing at a Queensland beach, according to police.
The woman was sunbathing at Blacks Beach in Mackay on Monday afternoon when she was attacked.The woman managed to escape to a nearby construction site for help.
She is now in Mackay Hospital in a serious but stable condition, with non-life threatening injuries.
A woman has been taken to hospital after and alleged random stabbing. Police say she was sunbaking alone at Blacks Beach when a man approached and stabbed her multiple times. She then ran to this construction site for help. @7NewsMackay pic.twitter.com/SmMGBvW2Dc
— Jade Richards (@JdeRichards) September 13, 2021
The suspect is said to have fled through a residential area of Blacks Beach, with police describing him as having long black hair, and wearing a white shirt with black shorts.
Police have taken a 16-year-old boy into custody over the attack, and have said he is assisting with inquiries.
More to come.
