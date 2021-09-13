A 23-year-old woman was stabbed ‘multiple times’ in the neck and body by a stranger while sunbathing at a Queensland beach, according to police.

The woman was sunbathing at Blacks Beach in Mackay on Monday afternoon when she was attacked.The woman managed to escape to a nearby construction site for help.

She is now in Mackay Hospital in a serious but stable condition, with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is said to have fled through a residential area of Blacks Beach, with police describing him as having long black hair, and wearing a white shirt with black shorts.

Police have taken a 16-year-old boy into custody over the attack, and have said he is assisting with inquiries.

