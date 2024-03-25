NSW Police Have Pulled A Body From The Water In Sydney Harbour In Search For Missing 26 Y.O Man

A body has been pulled from the water in Barangaroo, following a search for a 26-year-old man who vanished after partying in Sydney early on Sunday.

In a statement, NSW Police said they believed the body to be that of the missing man.

“About 6pm yesterday, a 26-year-old man was reported missing to police at Mascot Police Station,” the statement read.

“Officers attached to Sydney City Police Area Command commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The man was last seen near a licensed premises at Barangaroo about 3.30am yesterday.”

The man had been drinking at the Bungalow 8 bar and nightclub on King Street Wharf on Sunday morning. After being reported missing, police launched a multi-agency land and air search, which was suspended overnight on Sunday.

Police divers then resumed the search at sunrise on Monday, before finding the body in the water at 12.45pm.

“While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the 26-year-old man,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for Bungalow 8 confirmed that the man attended the club on Sunday.

“Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and loved ones during this time,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

They said they could not provide further comment while the matter is with police.

Police said investigations into the circumstances of his death were ongoing and a report would be prepared for the coroner.