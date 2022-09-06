The body of a 23-year-old skier who went missing in Kosciuszko National Park last Saturday is believed to have been found by NSW Police.

The 23-year-old Canberran man was reported as missing after he went skiing in the back country of Kosciuszko National Park on September 3.

He last made contact with his family that morning and police later found his car in Guthega car park.

A large-scale aerial and ground search of Kosciuszko National Park started on Sunday and continued through Monday. That operation involved specialist Alpine Operations Unit police, the State Emergency Service, and the National Parks and Wildlife Service. Some of the man’s friends helped with the ground search, per the ABC.

NSW Police gave some details about the search — which included multiple helicopters — in a statement.

“PolAir located a person in a remote area of Watsons Crags yesterday afternoon,” NSW Police said.

“Due to steep terrain and hazardous weather conditions, both PolAir and another emergency service helicopter were unable to land or use winching capabilities.

“The operation was suspended for the day and resumed today with the arrival of PolAir carrying specialist police trained in alpine rescue.”

According to the ABC, the man was believed to be an experienced skier. However, it seems he might’ve only had limited day supplies with him.

Officers located the body, but the operation to retrieve it is still ongoing. NSW Police explained the body is believed to be the missing man. He’s not been formally identified yet though.

The Police are now preparing a report for the Coroner.