Police Are Seeking The Public’s Assistance In Finding A Sydney Woman Who Vanished From Her Home

NSW Police are appealing for public assistance after a Sydney woman went missing from her home in the city’s north-west on Wednesday.

Shereen Kumar, 43, was last seen leaving her home on Taylor road in Dural on Wednesday night around 9pm.

When she didn’t return home, her family reported her missing to local police who triggered an urgent search.

Shereen was wearing white pyjamas and a purple dressing gown when she vanished.

She has now been missing for more than 36 hours and police are appealing for information on her whereabouts from the public.

According to News.com.au, Shereen works as a dog-walker for two companies and has a background in modelling.

She’s been described as being of Indian Sub-Continental appearance. She is about 175cm tall, with a slim build and long, black hair.

NSW Police said her family and friends have expressed serious concerns for her welfare.

“Please, please, please if you see my beautiful friend anywhere or have any information, call Crimestoppers,” one person commented on NSW Police’s social media.

“Please help locate my beautiful friend/work colleague,” wrote another.

One Facebook user claimed NSW Police had been circling the area with a helicopter and were urging anyone with CCTV footage to contact police.

Anyone with information into Shereen’s whereabouts is urged to contact Kuring-Gai Police Station or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000. Anything you share will be in strict confidence.

You can also report information online. Don’t DM NSW Police’s Facebook page if you know anything though — go through the official channels!