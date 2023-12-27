Penrith Beach Closes A Week After Opening Following The Tragic Death Of A Man On Boxing Day

Penrith Beach has remained closed a week after opening following the tragic death of a man on Boxing Day.

According to NSW Police, emergency services were called to Penrith Beach at around 2.35pm on Tuesday, December 26 after a man on a paddleboard was seen going under the water and failing to resurface. It’s believed the man was paddling outside of the inland beach’s patrol zone.

It’s also been reported that lifeguards who were present during the incident had a “quick response”, as per the Western Weekender.

Officers of the Nepean Police Area Command commenced a search to find the missing man alongside PolAir and police divers. The beach was immediately closed to the public following the reports of the missing man.

At around 6.15pm, a body of a man who is believed to be aged in his 30s was located but has yet to be formally identified. Police say that it’s believed to be the missing paddleboarder.

Following the tragic news, the state government has announced that Penrith Beach will remain closed on Wednesday, December 27. The beach is expected that “normal operations” will resume sometime this week.

Bill Parker, a beachgoer who was present during the incident, commended the lifeguards and members of the public who attempted to locate the man.

“Random people coming together to desperately try and save another. Absolute heroes in my book,” Parker told the Western Weekender.

The Western Sydney man-made beach opened on December 19 and will close on March 3 2024. According to its website, Royal Lifesaving Society lifeguards are available in the designated swimming areas. The patrolled areas are about 130m long and extends about 80m into the water.

It also states that they do not patrol outside of those zones.

Tragically the Christmas weekend has seen multiple drownings. Earlier today, NSW Police said there was a search underway for a 19-year-old at Congo Beach, who reportedly went missing in the surf at 3.30pm on Boxing Day.

