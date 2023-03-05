NSW Police have found a body at Sydney’s popular Freshwater Beach after an 18-year-old man was declared missing there on Saturday night. The body is yet to be identified.
Per the Sydney Morning Herald, the body was recovered at 9:25am on Sunday.
The coroner will now prepare a report.
The man who was reported missing was swimming with friends until they could no longer spot him in the water.
The group then called the authorities.
According to the Herald, a massive search party which included a police helicopter, a police boat and members of Surf Life Saving NSW looked for the missing man on Saturday night.
More to come.
The news comes just over a week after another body was found at Coogee Beach in Sydney’s south-east.
