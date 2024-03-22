Oopsie, A Sydney Commuter Forgot His *Checks Notes* Gun(?) Behind In The Morning Rush

Sydney commuters had quite the eventful morning on Friday after a man, probably stressed about NSW Transport’s completely incompetent rail network, appeared to forget a literal gun on his seat on the train. Someone’s boss is NOT gonna be happy.

The man had just exited a train at Sydenham station, a little after 8am, when a woman who had been sitting opposite him spotted the object left behind on the seat in front of her.

As a native of the T4 Eastern Suburbs and Illawarra line myself, I have to say: this entire incident is giving Rockdale energy.

“This poor woman who had been sitting across from him was saying out loud, ‘Oh, that man left a gun on the train’,” one witness on the train told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Is that a gun or are you just happy to see me? Image: The Sydney Morning Herald.

Of course, everyone and their nosy mum immediately leapt off their seats to have a look at the mysterious object. No doubt this was going straight to the group chat.

When the train arrived at Redfern (the next stop), passengers alerted rail guards, who called the police. And, as it turns out, the gun was not actually a real gun.

“About 9am today (Friday 22 March 2024), police were called to Redfern railway station, following reports a gel blaster had been located,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“Officers attached to South Sydney Police Area Command attended and seized the gel blaster from station staff.”

A gel blaster is an illegal weapon that looks pretty much exactly like a gun, except its made to shoot gel pellets and not real bullets. They’re still illegal though, and are often used in crimes like robberies because they look sinister but aren’t real firearms.

Since the weapon (if we can really call it that) is illegal, police are looking for the man who owns it.

Actually, ignore my comment about Rockdale. I ain’t no snitch.