A Sinkhole Has Opened Up In Sydney, As If Things Weren’t Apocalyptic Enough

Every day I consider joining some kind of covenant and atoning for my sins because surely the world’s batshit weather and general deterioration be only described as a Biblical-level apocalypse??? Exhibit A: the sinkhole that opened in South Sydney and swallowed up part of a carpark.

Workers evacuated from an industrial area in Rockdale at about 6am on Friday after the sinkhole opened its maw and the ground around it collapsed into its gullet.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews set up an exclusion zone on West Botany St at around 7am, after the office building right above it became “destabilised”.

A sinkhole has opened up in Rockdale. Image: Nine.

The office is reportedly showing signs of “structural collapse”, and FRNSW said operations would be going on for some time.

It’s worth noting that the M6 tunnelling site is actually right across from the Rockdale complex, and tunnels under it. However, it’s not confirmed whether the sinkhole is linked to its excavation.

What causes a sinkhole?

Sinkholes are usually caused by acidic rainwater that seeps into soil and slowly (sometimes over decades, or even centuries) erodes rocks underneath it, eventually creating a cavity.

A sinkhole opened in Naples, where two cars — one parked and the other still driving! — were swallowed up. Image: Getty

If that cavity is destabilised or the ceiling of its cave too thin, it can collapse — which is when the ground falls away and a sinkhole is formed.

Typically, the collapse will happen quite suddenly and with no warning, because you can’t see the erosion forming from above ground.

Image: Xinhua/Zhou Hua via Getty Images Image: Zeng Xiangzhong/VCG via Getty Images A giant karst sinkhole in Hechi, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China.

Heavy rain, floods, and earthquakes can exacerbate sinkholes, as well as altering land by building roads or aqueducts.

So yes, not only are they completely terrifying — they can happen any time, anywhere. Great.