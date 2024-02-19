Severe Storm Lashes Sydney, Leaving 4 People Hospitalised & At Least 11,000 Homes Without Power

Sydney has been hit by 75,000 lightning strikes in the three hours since the severe storm pummelling the city rolled in, with one strike resulting in four people being hospitalised. First a heatwave, then our muggiest day in years, and now this?

A 19-year-old man, 20-year-old woman, 36-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were taken to hospital after the tree they were sheltering under at the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney was struck by lightning at around 1pm.

It’s unclear if people were injured because they were struck by lightning directly. Paramedics said the group were treated for burns and cardiac problems, and that they were all knocked unconscious by the strike, according to ABC News.

All four of them are now in a stable condition.

Just last month, another two people were hospitalised after being struck by lightning during a severe storm in the Blue Mountains.

The Sydney storm, which continues to rage, is expected to drop heavy rainfall that has led to warnings of flash blooding by the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM). Wider NSW is also affected by the severe weather, with warnings for hail.

READ MORE A Catastrophic Fire Warning Has Been Issued For Vic As State Hit By Lightning, Thunder And Hail

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in the Metropolitan and parts of the Hunter, Illawarra and Central Tablelands districts. Locations which may be affected include Gosford, Sydney, Penrith, Parramatta, Campbelltown and Katoomba,” BOM said in a warning.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Mid North Coast, North West Slopes and Plains, Northern Tablelands and Central West Slopes and Plains districts. Locations which may be affected include Port Macquarie, Taree, Armidale, Tamworth, Gunnedah and Coonabarabran.”

Wyong, Tuggerah and Randwick have already seen some flash flooding.

The storm also appears to have resulted in power outages, with Ausgrid reporting 19 outages with more than 11,000 homes affected in Sydney. Thousands of these outages appear to have taken place around 1pm, which BOM forecast to be when the worst of the storm took place.

Areas in Sydney facing a power outage as of 3pm.

NSW’s State Emergency Service (SES) has warned residents not to walk or drive through any flood waters, but assured the public they are ready to help out if needed.

“The NSW SES has prepositioned personnel throughout the region, and we are well-resourced to respond to any calls for assistance,” NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Sean Kearns said in a statement.

“We currently have advice warnings in place for heavy rainfall, which brings with it the risk of flash flooding.

“I would encourage the public to follow the advice of emergency service personnel on the ground and not to drive through floodwater.”

SES issued the following advice to NSW residents during its storm warning:

Stay indoors and away from windows. Keep any kids and pets indoors as well.

Move your car out from under trees (though, maybe now that the storm is in full force, just stay inside and don’t risk a branch falling on you).

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

Don’t walk, drive or ride your bike through flood water.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, go to the highest available place and call Triple Zero (000) if you need rescue.

Unplug computers and appliances if you can, and avoid using the phone during the storm.

Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

Stay vigilant folks, and be careful.

Image: Twitter @iknowcss, Weatherzone