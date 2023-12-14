Sydney Commuters Left Stranded As Select Train Lines Stop Running Due To The Gnarly Heatwave

Commuters in Sydney have been left stranded in sweltering conditions as an entire train line stopped running due to a heat-related supply issue.

The mercury topped 37 degrees in Sydney on Thursday, with areas in the west expecting to reach 40 degrees in the afternoon.

According to Sydney Trains, the T1 train line has stopped working, and buses are yet to arrive to shuttle stranded passengers to their destination.

“Trains are not running between Blacktown and Richmond on the T1 Western Line and T5 Cumberland Line,” Transport NSW said.

“Replacement buses have been requested but are not on-site.

“Passengers are advised to delay their trip or make alternative travel arrangements.”

Sydney, Newcastle and the Central Coast were forecast to hit 37 degrees today, with Sydney’s Observatory Hill soaring past to a sweltering 38.3 degrees by 3pm.

NSW’s Energy Minister Penny Sharpe has urged households to limit any non-essential energy usage between 5pm and 9pm on Wednesday evening to help ease strain on energy supply as residents crank their air-conditioning to stay cool.

There is a possibility of storms following Thursday’s heatwave, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, dropping temperatures by a potential 10 degrees.

Some parts of Sydney faced wild storms, wind and rains on Wednesday night also, after another hot day where the mercury reached the mid-thirties.

Thursday’s heatwave comes off the back of a blistering hot day on Saturday, where the weather soared above 40 degrees in some parts of NSW.