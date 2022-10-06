Sydney’s train network is still a mess this morning following heavy rain on Thursday that caused tracks at Central Station to flood which delayed services on almost all lines late into the evening.

The T1, T2, T3, T4, T5, T7, T8 and T9 lines have all been affected by wet weather and flooding on Friday, which Transport NSW said at 8:30am was “ongoing until further notice”.

Although the rain had finally stopped, a number of morning services were cancelled due to flooding on tracks and many others across the network have been delayed.

“The reason for the delay is congestion towards Central caused by flooding on the tracks at Central,” Transport NSW tweeted.

“Urgent” track repairs following the wild weather are also underway on a number of lines, adding to delays.

T2 trains are running late due to urgent track repairs at Flemington & flooding on the tracks at Central. Please allow extra travel time. Departure platforms and stops may change at short notice.

Sooooo sydney trains are fucked – again. Apps telling me one thing, boards are telling me another, and staff have no information to share The train that I am am able to get is going to make me an hour late Since I have 40 mins to spare, I'm walking to maccas for breakfast

To make things worse, Transport NSW also reported a data outage this morning that may be affecting schedule times. But it assured commuters that, contrary to popular belief, the trains were in fact running.

“There is currently a real-time data outage affecting some transport apps. Trains are still running,” it tweeted at 6:30am.

So far this morning we thankfully haven’t seen anything like the chaotic scenes of last night, when commuters were delayed by up to six hours during the heavy rainfall.

Once again not being allowed onto the platform because the trains are stuffed. Have a great evening all!

This came the same day Sydney cracked its annual rainfall record to confirm 2022 as the city’s wettest year to date. It’s only October — Sydney still has a long soggy summer ahead.