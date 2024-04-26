Sydney Uni Students Evacuated Due To Police Operation: Here’s What We Know

Students at the University of Sydney (USYD) were evacuated by NSW Police, after “allegations of a threat” were received by the university’s student paper, Honi Soit. A major police operation has been completed, and the evacuation is now over.

The campus in Camperdown, Sydney, was temporarily made into an exclusion zone, with police urging all members of the public to avoid the area for several hours on Friday afternoon.

At 6pm a spokesperson from University of Sydney confirmed everything was back to normal, and that the police evacuated the buildings as part of a safety precaution that has now been dealt with.

“Earlier today some buildings on our campus were temporarily evacuated. This precaution was part of a NSW Police operation, and the Police have informed us that they have completed their work, and these areas are now accessible as normal,” they told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff and have communicated to our community to let them know the on-campus operation is now completed and to make them aware of any well-being support if they need.”

In a post to the Sydney uni paper’s social media, the Honi Soit reported that allegations of a threat were made, which the university’s media office then forwarded to police.

Honi Soit has received allegations of a threat on Camperdown Campus.

Police have arrived. Fisher library, Abercrombie and the New Law Building were evacuated in the last hour.

Honi Soit reported that several buildings at the Sydney univsersity had been fully evacuated, including the Fisher Library, the New Law Building, and the Abercrombie Business School.

“As soon as we became aware of a threat made, we immediately contacted NSW Police who attended campus. Fisher Library and the Law Building have been evacuated as a precautionary measure and staff and students were advised to temporarily avoid the area until NSW Police operations are complete,” a USYD spokesperson told Honi Soit.

“An exclusion zone is in place and the community is urged to avoid the area. No further information at this time,” read a statement from NSW Police.

At 5pm, the publication made an update that police had left the campus, and the Fisher Library had been reopened.

Seven and the Daily Mail are reporting it was a bomb threat, however PEDESTRIAN.TV has been unable to independently verify this.

