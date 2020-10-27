Thanks for signing up!

A bunch of Sydney schools have been evacuated after they received a “threatening email”, which reportedly includes a number of Year 12 students sitting their HSC.

NSW Police confirmed operations were underway at “several schools”, which the Sydney Morning Herald reports includes Willoughby Girls High School, Castle Hill High School, Thomas Reddall High School and Jamison High School.

“Police operations are underway at several schools across Sydney, after reports a threatening email was received,” a police spokesperson told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“Students and staff have been evacuated from all locations, and there are no reports of any injuries.”

Legal Studies, Classical Hebrew Extension, Latin Continuers, Visual Arts, Arabic Extension, Indonesian Extension and Indonesian and Literature exams are all on the HSC schedule for today.

More to come.