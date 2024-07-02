22 Y.O. Man Stabbed At The University Of Sydney, Teenager Arrested & Assisting With Enquiries

By

Lachlan Hodson

Published

A person has been taken to hospital after a reported stabbing occurred at the University of Sydney this morning. A large police operation is currently underway, with a teenager arrested.

A statement from NSW Police confirmed that a 14-year-old-boy has been arrested after a stabbing at the University of Sydney campus at 8:35am. He is now assisting with police inquiries.

A 22-year-old male has been taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a serious but stable condition. There is believed to be no relationship between the two individuals.

Numerous ambulances and police cars have flocked to one of the university’s ovals on Parramatta Road, Camperdown. The university’s Western Avenue and Science Road have been blocked by emergency services.

Staff at the University of Sydney shared they had been put on a lockdown and were working to ensure the safety of students.

“As a precautionary measure there may be an increased security and police presence on campus while investigations continue,” said a USYD spokesperson, per Sydney Morning Herald.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students, staff and members of the community is our priority, and we continue to work with authorities.”

NSW Police confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the uni, staff, or students.

