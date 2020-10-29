Thanks for signing up!

A string of bomb threats emailed to 30 NSW high schools sitting HSC exams this week are believed to have come from Eastern Europe, of all places.

That’s according to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who was briefed by Police Commissioner Mick Fuller but said we still don’t know what their endgame is in fucking up Year 12 exams for hundreds of Aussie students.

“He’s allowed me to confirm that the initial email threats actually emanated from Eastern Europe, they’re actually overseas,” she told reporters on Thursday.

In total, 20 schools in Sydney were evacuated during the legal studies exam on Tuesday, while a further 10 schools in regional NSW were evacuated during the biology exam.

Among the schools were Baulkham Hills High, Bowral High, Castle Hill High, Ravenswood School for Girls and Yass High.

However, a similar incident at North Sydney Boys High School is currently being treated as a local copycat attempt.

Understandably, everyone is fucking sick of this shit.

“It certainly takes a small and demented mind to interrupt HSC students after a traumatic year, during a pandemic, when the nation is at a heightened state of alert in terrorism,” NSW Police Minister David Elliott said on Wednesday.

“I am horrified that an individual or individuals would find themselves so bored that they want to disrupt this very important part in these children’s lives.”

The weird thing is that no actual demands were made in the bomb threat emails, with cybercrime squad commander Detective Superintendent Matt Craft calling them “fairly bland”.

As of Thursday, NSW Police are conducting searches of high school exam halls before signing off on whether it’s safe to go ahead or not.

Right now everyone’s just trying to keep the disruption as minimal as possible, a Year 12 students slug through their final HSC exams.