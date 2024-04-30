A Thorough Investigation Into Whether MAFS Star Jack Owns Shorts That Don’t Look Like Undies

Picture this. You’re casually scrolling through Instagram before bed, when BAM. You’re hit with a photo of Married at First Sight’s (MAFS) Jack Dunkley in what appears to be the shortest shorts in the world.

A typical gym-bro shot, with his pants racked up so high it’s unclear whether he’s actually wearing shorts or undies.

I have one question: why? (Image: Instagram @jack_dunkley)

I’m sad to say my eyeballs have been assaulted on more than one occasion. It almost looks like he has photoshopped a tiny pair of pants on top of his legs, so I’ve decided to do a Very Important Investigation™ into Jack’s whole pants sitch.

Where are MAFS’ Jack’s shorts????

Item #1: Jack’s recent gym mirror selfie

These. Are. Undies. (Image: Instagram @jack_dunkley)

These look like undies. There is no world in which these are shorts. For some reason, he has used this photo to debut his new moustache and chest tattoo, both of which would still be on display if he wore gym-appropriate shorts.

Item #2: Yet another gym monstrosity

I have no words. (Image: Instagram @jack_dunkley)

I would go so far as to say Jack doesn’t even appear to be wearing undies in this one. Jack, where are your shorts?!

Item #3: Evidence he owns a towel, but not shorts

Not shorts OR undies. (Image: Instagram @jack_dunkley)

According to Jack’s caption on this snap, he’s feeling “grateful”. Grateful for what? Not owning shorts?

Item #4: So close, yet so far

I had high hopes for this picture. (Image: Instagram @jack_dunkley)

He’s wearing a beanie and a t-shirt, so maybe Jack was a little bit chilly on this particular day. I thought he’d actually found a pair of shorts, but was sadly disappointed when I saw the sliver of familiar exposed leg at the bottom of the photo.

Item #5: Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you: pants!

It’s a MAFS miracle! (Image: Instagram @jack_dunkley)

So he DOES own pants, hallelujah! He still felt the need to pull them up to expose his, uh, buff ankles, I guess, but I’ll take it.

Now there’s only one mystery left: if Jack knows what pants and shorts are… why won’t he wear them? Thinking about starting a kitty to buy him some to help stop this strange, strange phenomenon.