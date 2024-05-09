The MAFS 2024 Stars Finally Have Their Instagrams Back And They’ve Been Spilling So Much Tea

The Married At First Sight (MAFS) cast have finally been given access to their Instagram accounts, and some of the goss emerging is kinda surprising.

Lauren Dunn and Eden Harper now appear to be Team Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams, a bunch have landed hoity-toity management deals, Ridge Barredo has started a new business, and so much more.

I’ve scrolled through the endless social media posts to bring you the best tea, so let’s get into it!

The MAFS 2024 cast have their Instagram accounts back

Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams look loved up

The most controversial couple of the season has turned out to be one of the rare MAFS successes. Tori has moved to the Gold Coast to be with Jack, and her first post was dedicated to him.

“This right here is my guy!” Tori wrote. (Image: Instagram @torileighadams)

Tori has stuck by her man through thick and thin, even after he told Jonathan McCullough to “muzzle” Lauren at a dinner party. A few MAFS stars left comments of support on their social posts, with intruder Ash Galati leaving heart emojis.

“Proved us all wrong and I will shout it from the rooftops,” Lauren wrote.

“Happy for you guys,” Eden added.

“And just like that she is here,” Jack wrote. (Image: Instagram @jack_dunkley)

Ash Galati sells wedding ring from Madeleine Maxwell marriage

Intruder Ash was on our screens for about three seconds, yet his storyline with Madeleine Maxwell has continued to amaze and baffle viewers ever since. Remember how she cried over cows in the paddock and had a psychic download?

He shared a video of his gold ring on Instagram, jokingly trying to sell it.

Going once, twice, sold! (Image: Instagram @ashgalati)

“Any other guys out there that actually want a nice ring, you know, for the Mrs? Hit me up,” he said.

“Here it is, the one I actually wore. Is it cursed? Potentially. Will you have to take it to Mordor? Potentially. But is it a good price? Absolutely. So hit me up, start the bid and let’s get rid of this bad boy.”

He popped another video on his Instagram Story, saying the starting bid was $1.50. What a steal!

Lucinda Light is heading to the UK

Lucinda Light is capitalising on her newfound fame – with almost 600K followers on Instagram – and heading to the UK for a special event. She shared a video about her trip, but didn’t reveal what exactly she’s doing over there.

What a gorgeous human. (Image: Instagram @lucindaslight)

“Oh hello my gorgeous UK friends. Guess what! I’m coming to the UK. If you’re curious about what I’m coming for and what I’m here to do, go to the link in my bio… I would love it if you guys would be the first to know. I’ll be seeing you soon, very soon,” she teased.

Lauren Dunn debuts new look and addresses trolls

Lauren’s first post showed off her new hairdo, going from a darker brunette to a honey brown.

Her new hair looked incred. (Image: Instagram @lauren_funn_)

She also shared a video to her Instagram Story makeup-free and addressed troll comments that she receives.

“On the whole trolling thing. I understand that I signed up for a show where you historically get trolled pretty hardcore, so I’m not bothered,” she said.

“I’m aware that I’ve got a face filled with botox and my lips are extremely filled. I’m also aware that I have a lazy eye and my voice is annoying as fuck. So, it really doesn’t bother me.”

Ridge Barredo launches his new clothing line

Ridge Barredo has taken a leaf from Alyssa Barmonde’s book and turned his MAFS catchphrase into merch. He’s started an Instagram account @deeece.clothing and is selling a bunch of, you guessed it, deeece clothing.

Ridge is capitalising on his viral fame. (Image: Deece Clothing)

“Your boys back on the gram after a four-month stint on the pine. Big things coming @deeece.clothing,” he told fans.

On the cheaper end, a men’s singlet or women’s crop will set you back $39.90, and at the other end, he’s slinging hoodies at $79.90 each.

It looks like he’s roped his ‘wife’ Jade Pywell into the mix, with a photo of the couple appearing at the bottom of the website.

MAFS 2024 stars secure management deals

Zooz Group – who handle talent representation in Australia and the USA – announced they had signed Sara Mesa, Tori Adams and Jade Pywell.

The talent company represents past MAFS contestants including Melinda Willis, Domenica Calarco and Al Perkins.

Zooz Group shared this announcement. (Image: Nine & Instagram @zoozgroup)

“We are excited to announce that we’re exclusively managing fashion, lifestyle and girl mum Jade Pywell. Jade is known from her recent journey on finding love, on the latest season of MAFS,” the company said.

Lauren has signed with SF Management, a top talent agency that represents big stars such as Karl Stefanovic, Natalie Barr and Tim Blackwell.

No doubt the cast will start doing Instagram Q&As, so there’ll be more to come.