Security Video Released Of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Attacking Ex Girlfriend In Hotel

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic and sexual violence.

Security footage from 2016 has been released that appears to show disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs attacking his former girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, in a hotel.

The CCTV video from the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles was obtained and released by CNN and appears to show the music producer running down a hallway in a white towel to enter the same room as Ventura, then proceeding to assault her.

Combs appears in the video throwing Ventura to the ground where he kicked her twice, picked up her belongings, and dragged her across the floor.

Ventura had initiated a lawsuit against Combs in late 2023, accusing him of sexual assault and beatings over the years they were in a relationship. The attack depicted in the video was consistent with one of the accounts she had made when filing the lawsuit.

Combs denied any assault took place and the two settled the case out of court a day after it was filed. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed to the public.

I can’t imagine everything else Diddy did to her and what she’s endured. LOCK HIM TF UP RIGHT NOW#diddy

pic.twitter.com/UO0V3MhJ6u — Ps2 (@PS2DPOY) May 18, 2024

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing behaviour of Mr Combs,” said one of Ventura’s lawyers, Douglas Wigdor.

“Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

The video is dated March 5, 2016, and CNN has not clarified how it came to possess the horrific footage. Neither Combs nor his representatives have commented on the release of the CCTV video yet.

However, in December of last year, Diddy publicly declared that he would “fight” for his name against those trying to “assassinate” his character.

It is unlikely that Combs will face any charges for the assault caught on camera here, as the maximum statute of limitations for assault or battery charges in California is three years.

The hip-hop mogul has been at the centre of a variety of other allegations of sexual assault since Ventura filed her lawsuit against him, as well as other high-profile investigations.

In March, Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by the US Department of Homeland Security as part of a sex-trafficking investigation. Combs has not been named by authorities as the target of this investigation.

Celebrities and other musicians have continuously come forward condemning Combs since the initial allegations by Ventura, with Emily Ratajkowski calling the producer a “monster” on her Instagram.

Cassandra Ventura’s husband Alex Fine has also written a scathing public statement in the form of an open “letter to women and children” which he posted to his Instagram.

“Men who hit women aren’t men,” Fine wrote, before saying to abusers: “You’re so miserable with yourself that death would be considered a kindness.”

[Image: Getty/CNN]