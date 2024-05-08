A MAFS Contestant Apparently Charges $8000 To Officiate A Wedding And These Radio Hosts Are Pissed

Radio hosts Amanda Keller and Brendan Jones have just revealed the eye-watering sum one Married At First Sight (MAFS) star wanted to charge to officiate a wedding.

The duo were busy planning a wedding for two listeners as part of their Jonesy & Amanda breakfast radio show and desperately wanted a “celebrity celebrant”.

Jonesy and Amanda first approached Bachie’s Osher Günsberg, Real Housewives of Melbourne’s Gina Liano and TV host Greg Evans, but all three were unavailable. Of course, MAFS sprung to mind, with Jesse Burford and Lucinda Light now working as celebrity celebrants.

Lucinda is in hot demand. (Image: Nine)

“Lucinda, she’s perfect! She was on Married At First Sight,” Jonesy exclaimed.

Amanda agreed, saying: “She’s starting a new business, she’s got a new agent, wouldn’t you think she’d jump at the chance?”

According to the hosts, Lucinda asked for an $8000 fee. To put this into perspective, PEDESTRIAN.TV reached out to a wedding celebrant who previously officiated a TV wedding on MAFS, and they were paid $800.

However, Lucinda has emerged from MAFS Season 11 as the most loved contestant yet, thanks to her emotional intelligence and velvety dulcet tones. She has almost 600,000 followers on Instagram, so if there’s anyone who can charge $8000, it’s her.

The radio hosts disagreed, slamming Lucinda for her fee.

“$8000? What, is she Frank Sinatra? Forget celebrities, I hate you. All celebrities,” Jonesy joked.

“I’m disappointed in society… I’m disappointed in the way it’s gone so far,” Amanda replied.

Lucinda once officiated a beach wedding in bare feet. (Image: Instagram @lucindaslight)

What does Lucinda offer as a wedding celebrant?

Lucinda has a whole section on her website dedicated to her celebrant work, with a note saying bookings are closed until 2025. Considering she has such a massive fan base, it’s likely she’ll continue to be booked and busy.

Her website says she guides couples through the entire process, and can be “chilled or completely over-the-top”.

Her price may be inflated because her package includes herself as an officiant and MC for the evening festivities.

Look, I know it sounds like a hefty fee. But imagine having THE Mama Lu MC’ing your wedding and entertaining guests with MAFS quotes during the night! Iconic.