Channel 10 has confirmed The Bachelor franchise and The Masked Singer Australia won’t be returning in 2024. The network issued a statement just hours after Bachie host Osher Günsberg talked about the possible cancellation during Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes’ radio show.

“Network 10 will be packing away the masks and roses this year, confirming that The Masked Singer and The Bachelor franchises won’t appear in its program schedule,” a spokesperson said.

“Both franchises have been hosted by television presenter extraordinaire Osher Günsberg from their inception. The resting of The Masked Singer Australia and The Bachelor franchise will give Osher a moment to rest his voice which has worked overtime screaming ‘take it off’ and simultaneously dropping a whisper to deliver the iconic line of ‘I’m sorry, but you did not receive a rose’,” they continued.

But fear not, because Osher still has a job! It’s not one where we’ll get to see him don outrageous suits and new hairstyles, but at least he hasn’t been kicked to the curb. He’s the narrator of Season 18 of Bondi Rescue, which 10 has confirmed will be coming back this year.

“[Osher] remains a much-loved presenter and friend of Network 10,” the statement read.

How did Osher Günsberg react to The Masked Singer and The Bachelor’s cancellation?

Osher opened up about the sad news on 2DAY FM’s Hughesy, Ed and Erin, saying he had other projects on the cards.

“I’m still busy building a very large independent podcast empire, I’ve written my second book, and I’m busy doing things,” he said.

“I’ve been a freelancer for a long time, and anyone in a freelance gig knows this is the nature of it. The industry is moving around, and things are repositioning. You gotta be able to move ahead, move with it, and be nimble,” he added.

He said the show wasn’t cancelled because he “did a bad job”, but said it’s currently an “interesting” time in the TV industry.

Earlier in the show, Hughesy said the news was “tough” for everybody involved.

“We’ve had such a great time over those years, it’s been such a fun show to be on, so many great singers have been on. It’s a tough one for the production team,” he said.

