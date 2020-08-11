So there I was, watching The Masked Singer Australia and casually scrolling Twitter to see who every brain genius thought the Wizard was, when a tweet caught my eye.

It was from Osher Günsberg, who might soon be Network 10’s last remaining presenter. The man not only hosts The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, but also The Masked Singer. He’s a busy lad.

Part of those hosting gigs means live-tweeting with everybody when the shows are actually on air. Usually it’s a bit of behind-the-scenes trivia, cheering on the contestants, and generally being the hype-man we know and love him for.

This one was different. It simply read:

“Fuck me thanks! #MaskedSingerAU.”

I paused. I stared. I read it again. To what was Osher responding to? “Fuck me thanks!” is what you say when you offer to do someone a favour and they ignore you and you secretly hate them anyway. “Want me to drop you off at the airport?” Message read. No response. “Fuck me thanks!”

A concerned citizen asked Osh if everything was okay.

“Sorry I got the # wrong. Someone corrected me. Here now – all good.”

why does osher swearing feel almost as criminal as hearing your grandparents swear? — b ???? (@maybe_brooke) August 11, 2020

It turns out that Osh had been tweeting with the hashtag #themaskedsingerau, and not the correct one, #MaskedSingerAU. Someone had pointed out his error and Osh responded. “Fuck me [whoops-a-dasies], thanks [for pointing out this error]!”

(Getting a hashtag wrong? Surely a criminal act. I’m on hold with the police as we speak.)

Sadly, Osh has since deleted the tweet, but it was a very good time. No, this is not ‘news’ but it entertained the hell out of me and maybe you’ll get a chuckle out of it, too. And if you don’t, well, fuck me, thanks!