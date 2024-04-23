Ex MAFS bride Natasha Green (formerly Natasha Spencer) has called out the wedding industry in a series of Instagram Stories, describing it as “so disgusting to deal with.”

In a long post to Instagram Stories, the ex-reality star wrote: “After three years of wedding planning, the best piece of advice I can offer you is to elope.

“The wedding industry as been so disgusting to deal with. They’re so open about ripping you off and charging random fees because they know you’re stuck.”

She continued: “We have lost so much money in deposits and I’ve had to engage our lawyers for MULTIPLE suppliers. What about the people who can’t afford to engage?”

The MAFS star went on to call out the wedding planners who were tasked with pulling together her dream day.

“We’ve had wedding planners add thousands to quotes for backhand deals. I’ve had a venue try and charge me to move my date during the middle of a natural disaster,” she said.

“I’ve had florists cancel on me seven months out and try to keep the deposit. I’ve had wedding dress designers take deposits for a dress only to tell me after Iockdown they don’t design simple dresses like that.

“Only to see a near exact design on another bride eight months later, and shut the door on my face because they double booked, and refuse to hold off on finishing a dress in the middle of a flood when my wedding got cancelled,” she added.

“I’ve had wedding planners forget to book dates, not move suppliers, lie about suppliers not being available and then ask for more money to do their job,” she continued.

“I’ve had DJs unresponsive for months and only respond when legal action is threatened”.

Credit: Instagram / MAFS bride Natasha Green.

The former reality star, who appeared on MAFS Season 7 of the experiment, got hitched to her fiancé Gary Green in 2022.

She announced the news two months prior to the ceremony with a video shared to Instagram:

“22.02.2022 A year of us, and now I can call you my husband”, she wrote on social media.

