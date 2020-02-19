The Married At First Sight experiment might be donezo for brides Tash Herz and Amanda Micallef, but they’re certainly not over it as they’re still trading barbs in a very public way.

Tash has just been photographed at Sydney airport with Natasha Spencer where the gals shared a warm embrace, before flying off to Bali on a luxe vacay.

The ladies formed a bond on the Channel Nine dating series and were pretty much closer to each other than they were to their partners, an issue that really got Amanda’s goat, so considering the timing of the trip, it’s very likely that it was intended as a big eff you to her ex.

The fate of Tash and Amanda’s relationship was spoiled early on as pics circulated of Tash with a new girl named Madison.

After a MAFS fan Insta account shared a video of Tash with her new GF, Micallef called them “fake, plastic, try hard molls”, adding that “[Tash] is a disgusting person on many levels… every dog has their day. Waste of good air time.”

Madison responded to Amanda’s comments with: “I’d be bitter too if I was rejected on national television. Here comes the real Amanda. Sending my love.”

Amanda then replied: “[I’m] far from bitter… I don’t date vague boring fake brunettes. Good luck salty. I mean Pretzel. Clearly you’re fit to bend like one too.”

Speaking to News.com.au, Amanda defended her comments and went on to criticise her former bride for going live with her new relationship before their time on the show was over.

“The reason why I had a crack last night is because Tash is doing all these spoiler stories,” Amanda said. “There’s absolutely no regard or respect to us whilst we’ve been filming on the actual experiment, so I had a crack.

“She’s going around calling me aggressive; well I showed her a little bit of aggression last night to remind her that she’s an idiot and I’ve got no respect to her.”

It’s unclear if Tash and this Madison character actually are a thing, or if she and Natasha are a thing, for that matter.

But it’s looking like there’s definitely no chance of her reconciling with Amanda.

Another win from the ~experts~.