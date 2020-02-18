Married At First Sight groom Luke Eglin has broken his silence following his departure from the series.

“I am not going to make any comments because, honestly, the best way to react is not to react,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“To be honest, Poppy is a good person and the best of luck to her. I am not going to comment on anything because it is not worth it, it really isn’t.

“Honestly, she just needs to move on like I have and that is it. We are finished on the show and that is as far as it goes.”

Luke, who works offshore as a maintenance supervisor, also told the Geelong Advertiser: “The best response is not to respond. There’s nothing I want to comment on because there’s no point [in] making extra accusations.”

This follows Poppy’s Facebook statement regarding the media backlash that ensued after she left the show and slammed her ex.

She also made the following comments in her exit interview, as shared on the MAFS YouTube page:

“He just annoyed the shit out of me constantly,” Poppy said about Luke. “He was so overly positive. I was clearly struggling at times and he was so positive about it and that just made me want to throw him down a staircase.”

Married At First Sight continues tonight on Channel 9 at 7.30pm