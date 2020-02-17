Uh oh, looks like Married At First Sight bride Poppy has contradicted herself over the reason why she left the experiment in last night’s ep.

Despite initially claiming she walked out to be with her kids, an exit interview posted on the MAFS YouTube page following her departure kinda proves otherwise.

Based on the interview, it’s sounding like she left ‘coz she’s not into her beau Luke because he’s, get this, “so overly positive.”

“I’ve said form the beginning that I’m not going to stick around for something that isn’t going to be absolute true love,” she said in the clip. “It would have been like flogging a dead horse.”

Poppy added that she has “no regrets” and went on to criticise Luke, like she’s so perfect.

“He just annoyed the shit out of me constantly,” Poppy said about Luke. “He was so overly positive. I was clearly struggling at times and he was so positive about it and that just made me want to throw him down a staircase.”

Yeah, she’s a real top chick this one. Let’s throw him down the staircase ‘coz he tried to make you happy.

Get in the fucken’ bin, Poppy.

The hearts of Aussies collectively broke following last night’s ep as demon spawn Poppy hightailed it out of there without even telling her partner, forcing a producer to break the bad news.

“Poppy has decided to leave the experiment, so you will obviously leave the experiment too,” a producer told Luke.

As he broke down in tears, Luke said, “I want a happy ending more than anything else. It’s shit”.

Very shit, indeed.