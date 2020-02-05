If you’ve been along for the Married At First Sight (MAFS) ride for several seasons now then you’ll know that history has a way of repeating itself as the brides and grooms always seem to cheat on each other.

But at the start of the new season, the gals famously made a pact to not let that happen this year.

But according to bride Cathy Evans, the pact has been broken and does it make me a bad person ‘coz I’m low-key stoked about this? (Hey, why else do you watch it if NOT for the drama?)

The newlywed appeared on Stav, Abby and Matt on hit105 where she admitted that their deal has already been busted up.

“Look, I’m going to vouch for it that the girl code was broken, definitely,” she said. “And that’s where drama followed, obviously.”

You’ll remember Poppy Jennings originally making the arrangement, raising a glass of champagne in the air as she shouted:

“Let’s do a toast that no one’s going to bang each other’s husbands! To not banging husbands or wives!”

Soz Pops, you had to know that pact was never gonna last – especially with this lot.

During the interview, Cathy was also asked about a two week break that producers took from filming.

“Why was there that two week break in filming? We know the executive producer came out and said the show did stop?” the host asked.

“Everyone didn’t have a lot of respect for each other, or for the whole process,” Cathy responded.

“Rules were being broken. For some of these people who were on there, they just weren’t able to take it on board.”

She added, “Small things like curfews, following the process of the way the show works. You need to talk about your relationship, and some people weren’t able to go ahead and do that.”