Just when we thought the Married At First Sight waters could not get any more muddied, it seems we now have to deal with inter-season dating rumours. Our heads are already swimming just trying to keep up with everything happening in the MAFS 2023 universe and now old mate Jackson Lonie from last season has come back into the fold.

As reported on Monday’s episode of the So Dramatic! podcast, Jackson’s MAFS wife Olivia Frazer went live on Instagram with Carolina Santos. Apparently, Olivia appeared to be pretty drunk when she blurted out that Jackson was dating a current MAFS bride in the since-deleted video.

“She didn’t say who it was but she said that she’d messaged Carolina privately as she didn’t want to say it on the live,” a source told So Dramatic!

“It happened so quickly, she just said it out of nowhere. Also, she was quite intoxicated so I’m assuming she let a bit spill that she wouldn’t have normally said.”

After Olivia’s loose lips let go of that supposed secret, Carolina quizzed her on how serious Jackson was with the unnamed woman. Are we talking a full-on relo or just a one-night stand that got leaked?

“Well obviously serious enough that he’s telling me,” Olivia reportedly said.

We did our journalistic duties with this information and immediately went to Jackson’s Instagram to see if he would be daft enough to openly follow any of the current MAFS brides. It seems there’s no smoking gun in his follows list (though there are about eight different non-MAFS Taylas) so perhaps he’s smarter than he looks after all — or this mystery bride is.

Jackson hit back at these claims and told PEDESTRIAN.TV he’s not dating anyone from the 2023 season. But he did admit he’s talking to a few contestants so he can give them advice about how to handle public backlash and scrutiny.

“No I’m not dating anyone from the current season,” he said.

“But yes I am talking to a few of them as they needed help dealing with the backlash and what to expect. Being through it myself I’m just giving some advice on ways to handle it.

“Me and Liv don’t talk about who we’re dating because she can’t handle it which is completely understandable. I did tell her I was talking to some of the contestants, so she must have just taken ‘talking’ out of context.”

We’ll keep our ear to the ground on exactly who Olivia thinks Jackson is supposedly playing tonsil hockey with from this latest season of the cursed commitment show, because God knows it’ll all come out in the wash eventually.

