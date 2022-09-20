Married At First Sight‘s Jackson Lonie, who at this stage is the human equivalent of a bad smell that refuses to go away, has revealed why his relationship with Olivia Frazer flopped.

Jackson spilled the beans via an Instagram Q&A, which is slightly iconic of him ‘cos the platform recently banned Olivia from posting them. RIP to her chaotic bread and butter.

Someone asked Jackson: “Did you abandon Olivia because of the hate she was getting?”

“Abandon” is, quite frankly, a wild word to use in the context of a breakup because it makes it sound like Olivia is a cat and Jackson surrendered her to a shelter. But alas, I digress.

In response to the messy question, Jackson said: “Splitting up with someone isn’t abandoning them and us splitting had nothing to do with the haters, we had just drifted apart”.

Tell ’em, babe! Don’t let the haters get you down, I say.

The revelation comes a month after Jackson hinted there was a spicy reason him and Olivia called it quits via, you guessed it, another Instagram Q&A session.

“Look, I’ve got this question a lot,” he said.

“No, I’m not going to be telling the break-up story because to be perfectly honest, it’s nobody’s bloody business except for ours.”

Olivia also answered questions about the breakup via Instagram last month, when someone asked her during a Q&A why Jackson dumped her. Ouch.

“I understand people like to think that I got ‘dumped’, but it wasn’t like that at all,” she said.

“We had an adult conversation about how the relationship wasn’t working for either of us and we both came to the resolution that splitting up was the only thing left to do.

“It was a peaceful, joint decision.”

The split sounded very namaste and zen of them, if you ask me.

It looks like Jackson and Olivia have both moved on from their tumultuous 10-month relationship ‘cos So Dramatic! revealed on Tuesday the bloke’s dating MAFS co-star Jack Millar‘s ex-girlfriend Ella Kemp. The girl goes ham for men who got fake-married on reality television.

Olivia has also recently soft-launched her new man on Instagram, telling her followers via an Instagram Q&A that they’ve known each other for yonks and he doesn’t have social media, which sounds like a blessing TBH.

God speed to this chaotic former couple and their new relationships.