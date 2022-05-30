Olivia Frazer might have been the villain of her season on MAFS but the cheating saga she’s found herself in has seriously left me sympathising with her. Especially now that it looks like she and Jackson Lonie have broken up.

In case you aren’t across the drama, Jackson was filmed kissing a woman that was not Olivia over the weekend. Olivia told the Daily Mail she was “speechless” but at the time it was understood that the two were still together.

Did Olivia and Jackson break up?

Yahoo! Lifestyle has reported the two have officially called it quits. However, that’s not consistent with videos circulating online.

According to a “friend of the couple” who spoke to Yahoo!, Olivia was left “heart broken” by Jackson’s infidelity and thought the two were going to start a family.

“As of right now, they’re officially over,” the source said.

“Jackson didn’t really apologise but instead said he hasn’t been happy for a while, which broke Olivia’s heart more.”

Wasn’t it just a couple of weeks ago that we had to endure the two sickeningly gushing over each other in their tell-all interview? My head is spinning.

Yahoo! also reported Olivia is leaving the country, but Sydney-based paparazzi Jayden Seyfarth spotted the reality star picking up Jackson from Sydney airport.

What is the truth??

I know the couple’s publicist confirmed this cheating scandal isn’t one of his PR stunts but truly, it would have made a good one!

Why was Jackson (apparently) unhappy in the relationship?

Yahoo!’s source reckons the pressure of being Olivia’s everything was way too much for the reality star/party fuckboi.

“Everything has been such an intense whirlwind since the show started airing and they haven’t spent more than a day apart,” the source claimed.

“The pressure has got to them.

“When the show wrapped filming, Jackson knew the next couple of months would be tough – but he never thought he’d have to leave his life in Melbourne behind, spend every day defending Olivia to the whole country while paying her way as no one will employ her.

“This isn’t what he signed up for.”

I mean, I guess I get that, but communicate?? Don’t just stick your tongue down another girl’s throat??

Honestly, regarding money — judging by Olivia’s OnlyFans earnings, I don’t he’ll have to worry about her financials any longer.

Wait, how TF did we get here?

Look, there is a lot to catch up on if you missed the drama but here are the cliff notes:

Basically, Jackson was filmed kissing a brunette woman who turned out to be Hannah Hughes. She then shared a whole bunch of spicy videos about the pash on TikTok.

Olivia told the Daily Mail she was “speechless” but didn’t give any details on if the two would stay together. A “friend” of hers said she was “broken”.

MAFS star and Olivia’s nemesis Domenica Calarco said this whole thing smells like a PR stunt. While I agree this shit feels too surreal to be true, Jackson and Olivia’s publicist has confirmed he definitely did not concoct the cheating scandal.

So, that brings us here. To reports that the two have split, in direct contrast with videos of them out in public together.

Maybe Jackson romantically ran to the airport and caught a flight to beg Olivia to take him back? If so, I hope she says no.